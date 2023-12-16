Thinking of opting for humanistic therapy? Get ready to tap into your innermost emotions

Humanistic therapy is a holistic approach that takes into account the whole person—mind, body and spirit. It draws from various therapeutic modalities to create a unique approach individualised for every person.

A humanistic therapist believes that everyone has the ability for growth and healing. Their goal is to create a safe and supportive space where people can explore their deepest thoughts, feelings and experiences.

If you think that therapy is only about solving problems and working on past problems, humanistic therapy is here to change your point of view. One of the core tenets of this theory is that we all have an innate need for growth and tapping into our potential.

Humanistic therapy focuses on you and your innate needs to grow and flourish. (Image via Freepik/Pikisuperstar)

What are some common humanistic therapy techniques?

Humanistic therapy is about opening to different possibilities. (Image via Freepik/PCH. vector)

Techniques are tools that are specific and targeted to bring out certain responses. Humanistic therapy uses even the therapeutic relationship as a tool. A therapist's role is that of a guide and not an expert who helps you drive your own therapy. While a therapist may help you find the direction, you are the vehicle's driver.

It's done with a dose of unconditional regard. It doesn't matter what you have done, where you come from or what you are experiencing; there's a therapist who will actively listen to you without passing judgements.

Therapists often use mirroring as a technique in their sessions, which helps in establishing rapport and also attunes you to your emotions and current needs.

Are there any subtypes of the humanistic approach?

Each therapy type has its own unique characteristics. (Image via Freepik)

While there are many new and old approaches that have stemmed from this approach, some of these continue to improve the lives of many.

In person-centered therapy, the therapist tries to learn all about their clients. They aim to truly experience and understand their perspective and their reality. By doing so, they create a caring and confidential space for collaborative work and client growth.

Gestalt therapy, meanwhile, focuses on your perceptions and experiences. It strongly advocates that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. No single experience determines who you are or your self-worth.

Another example of humanistic therapy is Existential therapy. It's a powerful approach that's geared to helping you find meaning and purpose in your existence. It takes your current, past and future experiences, and draws parallels to who you are. Logotherapy is a powerful sub-type that has emerged from this school of thought.

While there are a lot of options to choose from, one of the most common aspects of the humanistic approach is the therapeutic relationship. It's a unique connection between the client and the counselor that becomes a vital part and tool of the therapeutic journey.

There's so much value in building a safe, trusting and boundaried relationship with clients. Such a space allows clients to be real and authentic with their own emotions.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

