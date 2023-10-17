This Essential Oil Is More Effective Than Lavender for Reducing Stress and Controlling Carb Cravings

Essential oils have gained popularity in recent years for their various health benefits. One particular fragrance that stands out is orange essential oil, which is extracted from the peels of oranges.

This oil smells sweet and citrusy, making you feel good and offering lots of health benefits. Further, not only is the fragrance quite refreshing, the it can also help lower cortisol levels by a shocking 84%, and do wonders for battling stress and controlling those pesky carb cravings.

Orange Essential Oil: Natural Way to Relieve Stress & Carb Cravings

1) Eases anxiety

Helps with stress and anxiety (Image via Unsplash/Tiara Leitzman)

Anxiety and stress are prevalent issues that many people face on a daily basis. Fortunately, orange oil can serve as a natural and fragrant remedy to counter these feelings. This oil is packed with limonene, which is key. It's proven to help with anxiety and stress.

A study found that when kids smelled orange essential oil before going for dental treatment, their salivary cortisol and anxiety levels remained stable. That means they felt really calm and peaceful.

2) Curbs cravings and promotes weight loss

It suppresses carb cravings (Image via Vecteezy)

Stress often triggers intense cravings for comfort foods, especially those high in carbohydrates. As cortisol levels spike with stress, hunger hormones increase, leading to a desire for sugary treats. However, this has the potential to combat these cravings.

Research conducted by Yale University found that individuals with high cortisol levels experienced stronger cravings for sweets and gained more weight, compared to their lower-cortisol counterparts. Inhaling orange aromatic oil, which cuts cortisol levels by 84%, can help curb those sugar and carb cravings.

3) Eases pain

Helps with chronic illness (Image via Vecteezy)

If you're dealing with chronic pain, this fragrant oil could be a game-changer. Many studies found that sniffing this oil can seriously help ease the pain.

They did some tests in an emergency room and discovered that patients who had a little of this oil on a pad felt way less pain than those who didn't. It seemed that the oil might have some pain-relieving powers to bring comfort as well.

4) It improves your mood

Keeps your energy levels high (Image via Vecteezy)

Staying positive is very important for your overall well-being. Orange essential oil has components that can boost your mood and make you feel uplifted. It can even reset this thing called the HPA axis that controls your mood and stress.

5) Gives an extra burst of energy

Regulates your nervous system (Image via Vecteezy)

There are around 26 aromatic compounds found in orange oil that stimulate the sympathetic nervous system.

This stimulation leads to a surge in energy, as well as increased glucose and fat burn in muscle tissue. Simply inhaling the scent of orange essential oil or consuming orange-related products can provide a natural boost in energy and stamina.

6) Dials down stress levels

Reduces your cortisol levels (Image via Vecteezy)

When faced with chronic stress, it can be challenging to let go of worries and relax. Orange essential oil can help in these situations. A study published in the Journal of Building Engineering examined the use of this oil during work breaks and its impact on relaxation.

Participants who took breaks in a room where this oil was diffused experienced a significant increase in heart rate variability, indicating improved stress management. This, combined with the cortisol reduction provided by orange essential oil, can greatly assist in adapting and recovering from stressful situations.

Here’s How You Can Add This Aromatic Oil to Your Routine

There are two primary methods for reaping the benefits of orange essential oil - diffusion and topical application.

Use it as a diffuser or use it with the carrier oil (Image via Vecteezy)

Diffusion

Adding a few drops of this to a diffuser allows for prolonged exposure to the scent in a room. Diffusing the oil for at least 15-20 minutes can provide the full benefits.

Topical Application

Mixing 1 to 3 drops of this aromatic oil with a carrier oil, such as coconut or mineral oil, and applying it to the skin provides localized benefits. This method allows the beneficial compounds to penetrate the skin and induce healing effects.

Orange essential oil offers a multitude of benefits for overall well-being. From reducing cortisol levels and fighting stress to managing carb cravings and improving mood, this sweet and citrusy oil has proven to be a valuable natural remedy.

Whether you choose to diffuse the aroma or apply it topically, this fragrant oil can be a powerful tool for stress relief and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. It is important to purchase orange essential oil from reputable sources to ensure its effectiveness and purity. Look for brands that disclose where the oil is sourced and provide third-party testing.