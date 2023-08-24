This Is How You Can Get Natural Melatonin

Once you get to know the sources of natural melatonin, you can unleash the best sleep you have ever had in a while. The hormone is produced naturally by the pineal gland in the brain, which gets secreted in response to darkness. It has a major contribution to maintaining and regulating the sleep-wake cycle, which is also known as the circadian rhythm.

If the term is new to you, then imagine the circadian rhythm to be your body's internal clock that contributes to regulating most of the physiological processes, which include sleep, wakefulness, and most other bodily functions that follow a daily and regular cycle.

All the Ways You Can Get Natural Melatonin

Natural melatonin (Image via Getty Images)

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Consistently go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. This routine aids in regulating your body's internal clock, fostering the natural production of melatonin.

Control exposure to light: In the evening, lower the lights to signal your body that it's time to wind down. Additionally, minimize exposure to screens like smartphones, computers, and TVs at least an hour before bedtime because the blue light emitted from screens can suppress melatonin production.

Get plenty of natural daylight: Dedicate time to outdoor activities during daylight hours, especially in the morning. Exposure to natural light during the day helps synchronize your circadian rhythm and enhances melatonin secretion during the night.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Partake in calming activities before bedtime, such as reading, gentle stretching, or meditation. These activities send signals to your body indicating that it's time to prepare for sleep.

Natural melatonin (Image via Getty Images)

Maintain a cool bedroom environment: Aim to keep your bedroom comfortably cool, ideally within the temperature range of 60-67°F (15-20°C). A cooler room temperature fosters better sleep and boosts melatonin production.

Limit caffeine and alcohol Intake: Refrain from consuming caffeine and alcohol in the hours leading up to bedtime. Both substances can disrupt sleep patterns and interfere with the production of melatonin.

Natural melatonin (Image via Getty Images)

Avoid heavy meals before bed: Conclude your evening meal at least 2-3 hours prior to bedtime. Eating a substantial meal close to bedtime can lead to discomfort and hinder your ability to fall asleep.

Exercise regularly: Engage in regular physical activity, but avoid vigorous exercise shortly before bedtime. Regular exercise can enhance the quality of your sleep, while exercising too close to bedtime may have the opposite effect.

Limit naps: If you need to take a nap, keep it brief, lasting around 20-30 minutes, and schedule it earlier in the day. Extended or late-afternoon naps can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle.

Food Sources for Natural Melatonin

Tart cherries: Renowned for their melatonin content, Montmorency cherries, particularly tart cherries, are exceptional natural sources. Consume fresh tart cherries or opt for tart cherry juice to potentially improve sleep.

Natural melatonin (Image via Getty Images)

Walnuts: Notably, walnuts contain melatonin and offer the additional benefits of being rich in healthy fats, which can contribute to overall well-being.

Grapes: Both red and purple grapes, as well as their juice, contain modest quantities of melatonin.

Strawberries: Although in trace amounts, melatonin can be found in strawberries.

Tomatoes: Melatonin is present in tomatoes and tomato-derived products such as juice and sauce, though the levels are relatively low.

Olives: Olives and olive oil provide melatonin while offering a healthy dose of beneficial fats.

Natural melatonin (Image via Getty Images)

Corn: While melatonin levels are relatively low, corn does contain this sleep-promoting compound.

Rice: Some varieties of rice, especially rice bran, contain minor amounts of melatonin.

Barley: Barley and barley-based products may contain melatonin, although it's not considered a particularly rich source.

Oats: Oats also have a small quantity of melatonin, adding to their nutritional value.

Now that you have explored the sources to extract more natural melatonin, it won't take much time for you to fall asleep easily. Do follow the instructions and enjoy a deep sleep.