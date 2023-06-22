Looking for a unique way to spice up your yoga sessions? Try 3-people yoga poses and see how that works for you.

3-person yoga poses come under acro yoga. While most acro poses involve two people, you can practice them with three to make your session even more fun. This type of yoga is a true challenge of teamwork and requires fellow yogis to be strong and confident so that they may support and balance each other.

Important positions in 3-people yoga poses

3-person yoga pose includes three positions, namely base, flyer, and spotter. The base is the person who is on the floor lying flat on their back and supporting the other two from the bottom. They are the foundation that provides all the stability, balance and strength to fellow partners.

The flyer is the person who's up in the air. They're the ones who balance on the base’s limbs and are mostly in the air throughout the poses. Flyers need to have plenty of balance, control and strength.

Spotter is the safety net for the other two yogis. This is the person who keeps an eye on everyone’s posture and form and makes sure everything goes smoothly. They could also be a part of the pose.

3-people yoga poses

Unlike solo yoga exercises, in 3-people yoga poses, you can expect to perform lifts and other tricky movements on the floor or even mid-air. So, be prepared and focused.

To help you get started, we have listed five of the best 3-people yoga poses you can do:

#1 Lotus circle

The lotus circle is an easy 3-person yoga pose that can be mastered in no time.

To do this pose:

Take a comfortable seated position in a circle with your knees touching and bodies back-to-back.

Take a long deep breath, and move your hands up over your head. As you exhale, place one hand on the knee of your partner to the left and the other on your partner to the right.

Lengthen your back, and open up your chest as you settle into the position. Close your eyes, and try to sync your breaths.

#2 3-way Dancer pose

Dancer pose is also among 3-people yoga poses that you can do as a warm-up for the session. Make sure you all have a strong grip so that no one gets injured.

To do this pose:

Start in a circle, and keep facing each other in the center. From there, shift your weight onto one leg and slowly bend your opposite leg at your knee.

Hold your hands together around the inside of your left ankle, and push your back glute till the foot gets raised in the Dancer pose.

Move your opposite arm forward and up, and clasp your hands together with your fellow partners in the middle of the circle.

Keep yourself balanced, and breathe together.

#3 Trio plank pose

The trio plank pose is a challenging and difficult 3-person yoga pose that requires great core strength and balance. You must attempt this pose only when you can hold a solid plank for a few seconds for yourself.

To do this pose:

Get your strongest yogi at the base in a full plank position.

The second yogi needs to form the middle block. For that, they need to hold onto the base’s ankles and place their feet on top of the base’s shoulders.

The top yogi needs to repeat the second yogi’s movements but in an opposite direction.

Everyone should keep their head straight, gaze down and neck neutral.

To come out of the pose, the top partner can slowly step off, and the other two can follow.

#4 Triple forward fold

The triple forward fold is also among some of the most interesting 3-people yoga poses you can do.

To do this pose:

Stand on your mat with your backs pressed against each other.

Move your arms up towards the ceiling, and feel a stretch in your neck, shoulders and spine.

Slowly hinge at your hips, and fold forward while grabbing onto the hands of your partners. Keep your back straight and core muscles engaged throughout the pose.

#5 Triple warrior III pose

This is one of the simplest 3-people yoga poses that can be done on any surface, be it grass or wood.

To do this pose:

Start in a circle, and face each other. Reach your arms up with the palms facing inward.

Shift your weight on your one leg, and hinge at your waist while allowing the other leg to come up behind you.

Hold hands or interlock your arms together, and adjust the pose as needed. Keep your body in a T-shape when hinging at your waist.

Yoga poses for three people can be a serious challenge. So, if you're not sure about this type of yoga, do not attempt it, as it can lead to injuries and falls. Moreover, if you have any kind of injury or body pain, avoid intense bending poses, and consult a doctor before starting any type of yoga session.

