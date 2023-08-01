TikTok cyanide acne trend: The truth behind apricot seeds and cyanide

It might be very tempting to turn to new beauty trends, especially when they promise to banish acne, but before you jump on the latest TikTok 'cyanide-acne' craze, there's an important warning.

A doctor has raised the alarm about the potentially deadly skincare trend involving literal poison. Let's shed some light on this concerning trend and why you should steer clear of it.

TikTok's new acne solution – A red flag

Dangers of this TikTok trend (Image via Freepik./Wayhomestudio)

In the world of social media and beauty influencers, it's easy to get carried away by the latest skincare hack. One recent TikTok video has been making the rounds, claiming that cyanide can work wonders for acne and acne scars.

The video has gone viral with over 440,000 views and 77,000 likes, but there's more to the story than meets the eye.

Acne treatment with apricot kernels

The TikTok user in the video suggests that having apricot kernels has given her flawless skin. Apricot stones contain a compound called amygdalin which converts to cyanide once eaten.

A GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, Dr Neel Patel, has come forward to warn against this seemingly innoucuous hack.

"Apricot stones contain a compound called amygdalin which converts to cyanide once eaten. Cyanide is a rapidly acting, potentially deadly poison which interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen."

It turns out that apricot kernels contain a compound called amygdalin, which can convert into cyanide when ingested.

Cyanide - The potentially deadly poison

A health hazard (Image via Freepik./Kamranaydinov)

You might be wondering: what's the big deal? This poison is no joke – it's a highly toxic substance that interferes with the body's ability to use oxygen. Ingesting it can have serious consequences and can even be fatal.

So, it's smart to stay far away from any skincare trend that involves consuming poison or its sources, like apricot kernels.

Prioritize your safety

When it comes to your health, it's crucial to be cautious and skeptical of viral beauty trends. Always remember that not everything you see on social media is safe or backed by science.

Before trying any skincare hack, consult a dermatologist or medical professional to ensure that it's safe for you.

The TikTok cyanide-acne trend is a perfect example of why it's important to be mindful of the skincare advice we follow. Let's be smart consumers, and choose safer alternatives to achieve clear, healthy skin.