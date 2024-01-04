TikTok's Fear Food Challenge is here to combat eating disorders, but does it work?

"Fear Food Challenge" is an initiative meant to help individuals with eating disorders. You may be surprised to know that about 30 million individuals may have eating disorders in their lifetime.

Eating disorders are mental health conditions due to which individuals experience difficulties with their body image. There can be many causes that underlie these issues, one of them being misinformation about certain foods. This has given rise to "fear foods" that individuals may avoid at any cost, fearing weight gain or another concern.

Food eating challenges are common on social media, but this one has taken an innovative turn. With a whopping 470 million views on the platform, #Fearfoodchallenge is helping many speak about their fear foods and struggles with disordered eating.

Fear food challenge attempts to fight disordered eating. (Image via Vecteezy/ nuttawan jayawan)

What is TikTok's Fear Food Challenge?

Fear Food Challenge is gaining rapid attention for helping individuals. (Image via Vecteezy/ Olena Yakovlieva)

We now recognize various types of eating disorders, and each has its own characteristic symptoms. Participants are recording themselves eating their fear foods in TikTok's Fear Food Challenge.

When you are struggling with an eating disorder, you struggle with your relationship with food. This can often translate to your everyday life, when you avoid eating certain foods, such as chocolates, cheeseburgers, and many more.

It is important to note that eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa are not about weight. This means that an individual may have a low or ideal weight, but they still feel unsatisfied with their bodies. Eating disorders are about a disordered relationship with food, not with weight. This means that when you start slowly building a healthy relationship with yourself and food, you can take control over the disorder.

Participants are thus challenging themselves and facing their fears as part of this challenge. While some of this content can be triggering for individuals, at other times, it can also be a powerful reminder that eating disorders such as binge eating disorder are very common. Further, when people talk about their concerns on social media, it gives many encouragement to move past their personal stigma.

How can social media help individuals with eating disorders?

So, can social media help individuals with eating disorders? (Image via Vecteezy/ Myron Standret)

While there is a lot of information available online that looks at the negative effects of social media on body image, it is not all bad. The power of social media can also be harnessed for the well-being of many struggling with eating disorders. Body positivity movements can help people feel empowered and voice their thoughts.

It also becomes a tool to foster mental health awareness. This helps many individuals talk about their concerns who lack support. For those who are not ready to seek therapy, it can also become a hub of informative resources. The "Fear Food Challenge" thus reflects a positive side of the social media spectrum. Not everyone will be comfortable participating in this challenge, but you can try what works for you.

Trends like the "Fear Food Challenge" can become a game changer for those with eating disorders. It can show many individuals that talking about their mental health concerns is valid, and many others may also be experiencing it. Unfortunately, individuals on social media are often subject to comments and criticism. The "Fear Food Challenge" can work for many, but if it doesn't, you can always try other options!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.