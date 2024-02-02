Tips to manage being overweight and pregnant

If you're both overweight and pregnant, there are some things to keep in mind. Many adult women suffer from chronic obesity. Overweight is defined as having a prior-pregnancy BMI between 25 and 29.9, and obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or above.

A healthy BMI ranges from 18.5 to 24.9. Take into consideration that the BMI is merely an approximation of body fat determined by your height along with your weight. It does not take genetics, ethnicity, or age into account, and it is not an ideal instrument for determining overall fitness.

However, becoming overweight or obese raises the chance of difficulties for both you and your child. You and your medical experts can collaborate to mitigate some of these hazards.

Overweight and pregnant: Tips to manage

1) Lose weight before pregnancy

Losing weight before becoming pregnant is the most effective approach to reducing the risk of obesity-related complications.

If you are overweight, even a modest amount of weight loss can benefit your general health and pave the way for a more successful pregnancy.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by roseclay)

2) Get tested for sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is serious. It's when your breathing keeps stopping and starting all night. Since fat deposits in the upper respiratory tract tend to narrow down the air passage in overweight people, there remains a risk of suffering from sleep apnea.

Pregnant women with sleep apnea might run into problems like pre-eclampsia.

Usually, during your first pre-natal visit, the doctor will look into it. If you show signs of sleep apnea, you might go see a specialized sleep doctor for help.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by leah)

3) Take care of nutritional deficiencies

Ironically, despite their high caloric intake, several obese women are low in vitamins that are essential for a healthy pregnancy.

When weight and pregnancy clash, there are numerous frightening statistics. You should work actively with your doctor to find the proper medications to fill the gap.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by leah)

4) Monitor blood pressure levels

A BMI of 30 or higher increases the likelihood of pre-eclampsia by 2-4 times than that of a BMI of 25 or less.

Your blood pressure as well as your urine will be checked at each pre-natal care appointment. Your healthcare practitioner might suggest a small amount of aspirin to lower the risk of you acquiring pre-eclampsia.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

5) Follow a healthy diet

For advice on nutritious e­ating habits, a nutritionist or health expert can guide­ you. Eating a balanced diet is vital; include foods from every food group.

Having fibre-rich food items like yellow and green vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain stuff like brown rice and wheat bread is beneficial. These not only fill you up but also help with common pregnancy issues like constipation, haemorrhoids, and bloating.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by lucas)

6) Avoid giving into cravings

It is easy to overeat chocolate, chips, ice cream, lollipops, flavored milks, biscuits, or cakes during pregnancy and dismiss them as pregnancy cravings.

Keeping these items out of your pantry has positive health effects for the entire family, not just yourself. It's also an excellent approach to instilling healthy behaviors in your children.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by josh)

7) Stay active

Being physically active throughout pregnancy may help you control your weight and lower the chance of problems. It's also an excellent technique to help your body deal with pregnancy as well as prepare for childbirth.

An active lifestyle might improve your sleep and mood. There is no evidence that engaging in frequent, moderate activity while pregnant can harm your baby.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

8) Stay hydrated

To stay hydrated, pregnant women consume ten 8-ounce cups of water every day. Plus-sized ladies require more water than petite people.

The best way to determine if you're getting sufficient water is to examine your urine. If you drink enough, your urine should be pale yellow or colorless rather than deep yellow.

overweight and pregnant (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Choose a doctor you are at ease with, even if it involves consulting with many providers.

Your healthcare practitioner can provide you with weight-loss guidance and support. Crash diets are bad for your health. Note that even a minor weight loss might have considerable benefits.