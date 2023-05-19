Tips and tricks for getting a sun tan: How to do it safely

It's the time of year when we all want to soak up some sun and get a sun tan. Getting that healthy, natural glow is something many people look forward to. The only trouble is getting a sun tan without risking your health or looking like a lobster by the end of the day.

Whether you're worried about burning while you're out in the sun or you want to be prepared by getting a base tan before hitting the beach, there are plenty of ways to get an even tan without spending too much time in direct sunlight. Here are some handy tips and tricks for getting a safe tan:

How to get tan without burning?

1) Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30

Important to use broad spectrum SPF (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

The sun's rays can be harmful, even if you don't burn. When you're out in the sun, the skin is exposed to both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. The UVB rays are what cause most of the damage to skin and make it look tan, but UVA also has an effect on health.

The best way to protect yourself from both types of rays is by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF between 15 and 30 every day when outdoors and reapplying every two hours or after swimming or sweating heavily.

You should also wear sunglasses during sun tan that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays as well as a hat with a wide brim when possible.

2) Protect your face and ears

Choosing the right sunscreen is important. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Protect your face and ears. If you're going to be out in the sun for a long time, even with sunscreen on your body, it's important to also protect parts of skin that are not covered by clothing or swimsuits.

Choosing the right sunscreen for your skin is important. If you have sensitive or dry skin, consider using an oil-free moisturizer before applying sunscreen. That will help keep the moisture in place and prevent irritation from occurring later on in the day.

3) Apply sunscreen often

Apply sunscreen every 20 minutes. (Image via Pexels/Rf Studio)

It's important to apply sunscreen often. Apply it 20 minutes before going out in the sun, and reapply every two hours or after swimming, toweling off or sweating. Make sure to cover all exposed areas of your body.

4) Wear protective clothing

Wear protective clothing. (Image via Pexels/Andrew)

One of the most important things during sun tan you can do is wear protective clothing. A wide-brimmed hat, long sleeves and pants will help protect your body from the sun's rays.

If possible, wear a shirt that covers as much skin as possible when outdoors, and always use sunscreen on exposed areas like lips or ears. Sunglasses are also a great way to shield the eyes from harmful UV radiation, so don't forget them.

5) Don't forget the lips and eyes

Wear googles. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail)

It's important to protect your eyes during sun tan, especially as they're sensitive to UV rays.

Sunscreen is a good start, but if you're planning on being out in the sun for a long time or want to wear sunglasses all day and don't want to wear a hat with a wide brim, it's best if you also wear long sleeves and maybe even goggles.

If your eyes get irritated while wearing these accessories, use eye drops as needed.

6) Watch the time

Don't overdo it. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

You'll also want to be extra careful about spending too much time in the sun. If you don't burn easily, it's still a good idea to use sunscreen and wear protective clothing while getting your tan outdoors.

As a general rule, you should limit your sun exposure during sun tan to no more than 20 minutes per day without any protection. Even if you don't normally burn, you can still develop skin cancer.

Practising safe sun tan is crucial

Now that you know how to get a sun tan, it's time to go out there and enjoy yourself. Remember the tips: they will provide UV protection from the sun's harmful rays while still allowing your body to soak up some much-needed vitamin D.

