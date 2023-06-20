To drink or not to drink? Debating effects of green tea before bed

Green tea is a popular beverage that has been consumed for centuries, but when it comes to drinking green tea before bed, opinions are divided.

Some people swear by it, claiming that it helps them relax and sleep better, while others avoid it altogether, citing concerns over its caffeine content. So, what's the truth? Is green tea before bed a good idea, or should you steer clear of it?

Let's explore the debate surrounding green tea before bed and the potential effects it can have on your sleep and overall health. Whether you're a fan of green tea or a skeptic, this article will provide you with the facts you need to make an informed decision.

Drinking green tea before bed: Does it affect your sleep?

Drinking green tea before bed has potential health benefits. (Image via Unsplash/Laark Boshoff)

Green tea is known for its numerous health benefits, but many people wonder if drinking green tea can affect their sleep. The answer is yes, it can.

Green tea contains caffeine, which is a stimulant that can interfere with your ability to fall asleep. The amount of caffeine in green tea varies depending on the type of tea and how it's brewed.

Can you drink green tea before bed?

Decaffeinated green tea (Image via Unsplash/Arseniy Kapran )

Green tea contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which has a calming effect on the body and can help reduce stress and anxiety. That can potentially promote better sleep quality.

Additionally, some types of green tea, like decaffeinated green tea, could be a better option for those who're sensitive to caffeine but still want to enjoy the health benefits of green tea.

If you choose to drink this tea before bed, it's recommended to opt for decaffeinated green tea or limit your consumption to earlier in the day to avoid any potential sleep disturbances.

It's also important to note that drinking green tea before bed should not be used as a substitute for a good sleep routine and healthy sleep habits. Overall, drinking green tea before bed can be safe, but it's important to be mindful of its potential effects on your sleep and adjust accordingly.

How much green tea do you need to drink?

It's recommended to drink two cups of green tea every day. (Image via Unsplash/Jia Ye Wa)

You should aim to drink about two cups of green tea per day. However, if you don't want to drink that much or need to cut back on your consumption, that's fine, too.

How can you enjoy your green tea in the best way?

There are various ways to drink green tea. (Image via Unsplash/Timothy Newman)

There are two main ways to drink green tea before bed. The first is brewing your cup for a shorter period, which will result in less caffeine and tannins (a bitter substance).

Another option is to use fewer tea leaves or steep them for a shorter period of time - that will reduce the amount of caffeine you consume.

Green tea is a great way to help you fall asleep, but it's not a substitute for sleep hygiene. If you're having trouble sleeping or staying awake during the day, make some changes to your routine.

Get into bed at a regular time each night (even, limit caffeine intake after noon, and make sure that your bedroom is dark and quiet. You may also want to consider taking melatonin supplements if those changes don't work out.

