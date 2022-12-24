Tomato basil soup is one of the most popular soul-warming soups everyone loves to have during winter. A bowl of steaming hot soup with a side of freshly baked garlic bread can heal any ailment or cold weather symptoms.

The soup is a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds that are highly beneficial. In fact, research indicates that these nutrients may offer protection against many illnesses, including cancer and heart disease.

Savoring tomato soup can be a tasty way to maximize the health benefits of tomatoes. In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and health benefits of having tomato basil soup.

Tomato Basil Soup Nutrition Facts and Calories

The following are the nutritional facts for a serving size of one cup of tomato basil soup. A cup of tomato basil soup has roughly 150 calories, and the breakup is as follows.

Fat - 10 grams

Saturated fat - 4 grams

Sodium - 630 mg

Carbohydrates - 14 grams

Fiber - 0 grams

Glucose - 3 grams

Protein - 2 grams

Vitamin A - 810 micrograms

Vitamin C - 18 mg

Calcium - 40 mg

Iron - 0.3 mg

A bowl of steaming hot tomato soup is one of the best winter meals (Image via Pexels/Votsis Panagiotis)

The soup contains fairly impressive amounts of vitamins A and C as well as calcium. It's also high in sodium, although it's low in calories and fat.

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a carotenoid that's required by the body. In fact, it accounts for about 80% of the daily value for this compound. Tomatoes are typically bright red because of lycopene.

Studies have shown that cooking lycopene increases the body's ability to absorb it. The bioavailability or rate of absorption can be improved by heating the substance. As cooked tomatoes are used to make tomato soup, it's an excellent source of the substance.

Benefits of Tomato Basil Soup

Check out the following amazing health benefits that this soup has to offer:

1) Boost of Antioxidants

Most soups are a good source of antioxidants, if they're made with or incorporate a lot of vegetables in them. Compounds known as antioxidants aid in reducing the negative effects of oxidative stress. Free radicals, which cause cell damage, build up in the body and cause that.

Tomato basil soup is especially rich in antioxidants like lycopene, flavonoids, and vitamins C and E, making it a good source of nutrition. Consuming antioxidants has been associated with a lower risk of inflammation-related illnesses, including obesity and heart disease, as well as cancer.

2) Good for Eyes and Skin

Tomatoes contains many nutrients that are vital for good health (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

A bowl of tomato basil soup can provide good nutrition for the skin and eyes. In terms of skin health, beta carotene and lycopene can shield you from sunburn by absorbing ultraviolet (UV) light and boosting the skin's ability to fend off damage from UV rays.

Eye health can also be benefited by foods like tomatoes that are high in carotenoids and vitamin A. A lower risk of age-related macular degeneration, or the loss of vision that comes with aging, has been linked to having tomatoes.

In addition, beta carotene is transformed by the body into retinol, a substance that's crucial for good vision.

3) Improved Bone Health

A chronic disease called osteoporosis is characterized by heightened bone fragility and fracture risk. It's regarded as one of the most significant postmenopausal complications.

Lycopene may help regulate bone metabolism by boosting bone mineral density, which lowers the risk of fracture. The equilibrium between osteoblastic and osteoclastic cells is another aspect of bone metabolism. Osteoblasts are in charge of constructing new bone, while osteoclasts are responsible for breaking down and resorbing existing bone.

Lycopene affects bone metabolism by stimulating osteoblast activity to create new bones while inhibiting osteoclast activity, according to animal studies. More research is needed to ascertain if the same is also true for humans.

4) Multiple Benefits of Basil

Basil is a good source of vitamins, (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

If you're used to topping your soup with a good amount of fresh basil, you will also get many other health benefits, like reduced memory loss, depression, and blood pressure.

Basil also improves levels of fasting blood sugar, triglycerides and cholesterol. It improves mental alertness, prevents tooth decay, and keeps the gut healthy. It also has certain properties that can help prevent cancer.

Overall, tomato basil soup is a great nutritional powerhouse that can give you a boost of essential nutrients. A bowl of hot, steaming nutritious soup is one of the most filling and delicious meals you can have during winter.

