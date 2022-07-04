7 Reasons Why Basil Is Good for You

Basil is an aromatic, leafy green culinary herb native to tropical Asia and the middle east. It is widely used in Italian, Thai, Vietnamese, Mediterranean and Indonesian cuisines.

It's one of the healthiest herbs, as its flavonoid and essential oil content contribute to its many health benefits. The names given to the herb, Royal Herb and King of Herbs, are derived from the Greek word 'basilikohn', which means royal.

More than 60 varieties of basil have been identified, each with a distinct aroma and flavour. Popular variations of the herb include cinnamon, lime, Thai, purple ruffles and holy basil.

This herb enhances the flavour and nutritional value of soups, sandwiches and salads. As nutrients, flavour and volatile oils are relatively low in the dried form of the herb, it's preferable to use fresh leaves whenever possible.

Health Benefits of Basil

Here's a look at seven amazing health benefits of basil:

1) Rich in antioxidants

Basil is loaded with antioxidants (free-radical scavengers). As the name suggests, these compounds combat free radicals in the body.

Free radicals are infamous atoms that cause significant damage to cells and increase your risk of numerous health complications, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and arthritis.

In addition, the herb contains flavonoids, which boost the immune system, slow the ageing process and protect the cellular structure from damage.

2) Enhances cognitive function

Basil is an excellent source of nutrients, including magnesium and flavonoids, that promote brain health. Magnesium enhances memory and learning abilities, while flavonoids are linked with higher cognitive test scores.

Additionally, the herb reduces stress hormone levels, particularly corticosterone. Lower corticosterone levels are associated with enhanced memory and mental clarity, as well as an increased risk of age-related mental disorders.

3) Good for heart health

Basil contains two nutrients that are beneficial to the heart - beta-carotene and magnesium. Beta-carotene prevents the oxidation of cholesterol in the bloodstream by free radicals, which could otherwise result in atherosclerosis and heart attacks.

Magnesium is essential for the relaxation of blood vessels, ensuring smooth blood flow and decreasing the risk of irregular heart rhythms.

The herb contains cinnamic acid, which enhances blood circulation. Additionally, basil contains eugenol, which regulates blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

4) Fights age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration is caused when the macula, the central portion of the retina, deteriorates due to oxidative stress and age. According to research, consuming foods high in zeaxanthin and lutein reduces the risk of age-related macular degeneration by 40 percent.

Basil is a rich source of beta carotene, cryptoxanthin, lutein and zeaxanthin, which serve as antioxidants against reactive oxygen species (ROS) and free radicals, and promotes eye health.

Approximately 100 grams of the fresh herb contains 3,142 micrograms of beta-carotene. Thus, regular consumption of the herb slows the macular degeneration associated with ageing.

5) Improves kidney health

The herb is an excellent kidney tonic, as it purifies the kidneys and reduces uric acid levels, which is the underlying cause of kidney stones. The herb contains substances, such as acetic acid, which aids in the elimination of kidney stones via urine.

A mixture of one teaspoon of basil juice and one teaspoon of honey taken daily for six months is regarded as one of the simplest and most effective treatments for kidney stones. As a diuretic, the herb also prevents urination issues.

6) Good for diabetics

Extracts of basil are used to treat type 2 diabetes. The leaves are loaded with essential oils such as eugenol, methyl eugenol and caryophyllene, which help pancreatic beta cells (cells that store and release insulin) function properly and increase insulin sensitivity, thereby aiding in the reduction of blood sugar levels.

Including the herb in your diet is a must if you have diabetes. It slows the process of sugar release in the blood and aids in the management of the disease.

According to numerous animal and human studies, the herb can also be used to combat other health complications associated with diabetes, such as hyperinsulinemia (high insulin levels in the blood), obesity, etc.

7) Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Basil leaves contain essential oils with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, including eugenol, citronellol, linalool, citral, limonene and terpineol.

Compounds such as linalool, methyl chavicol and methyl cinnamate inhibit the growth of pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus faecalis, Escherichia coli, Shigella, Salmonella species, Mycobacterium species and Pseudoermonas. These can cause food poisoning, urinary tract infections, pneumonia and dysentery.

Basil's antitussive and expectorant properties make it an ideal treatment for cough, colds, sore throat and other respiratory disorders, such as chronic and acute bronchitis.

Eugenol inhibits the action of the pro-inflammatory enzyme cyclooxygenase (COX), making it an important treatment for inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Eugenol mimics the anti-inflammatory effects of over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen. Moreover, the herb also has many other health benefits, making it a miraculous addition to your regular diet.

