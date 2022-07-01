7 Reasons Why Dill Is Good for Your Health

Dill (Anethum graveolens) is a herb found throughout European and Asian cuisines and is commonly used to elevate the flavour of various dishes. The herb goes well with salmon, potatoes and yogurt-based sauces.

It's an easy-to-find and commonly used perennial herb that's a part of the celery (Apiaceae) family. Although the herb is native to the Mediterranean and southern Russia, it can be grown in most parts of the world, including North America.

The plant has slender stems with alternating soft leaves that have a sweet, grassy flavour and brown, flat, oval seeds that have an aromatic, citrusy scent, like caraway seeds.

Dill is rich in several nutrients and has traditionally been used to treat various ailments, including digestive issues, colic in infants and bad breath.

Dill: Nutritional Facts

A cup (9 grams) of fresh dill sprigs has the following nutritional profile:

Calories: 4

Vitamin C: 8% of the Daily Value (DV)

Manganese: 5% of the DV

Vitamin A: 4% of the DV

Folate: 3% of the DV

Iron: 3% of the DV.

Fresh dill is a surprisingly good source of several essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, manganese and vitamin A (Image via Unsplash @Sarah Halliday)

Health Benefits of Dill

Seven health benefits of Dill are as follows:

1) Rich in Antioxidants

Antioxidants are naturally occurring substances that protect cells from damage caused by unstable molecules called free radicals.

Consuming foods rich in antioxidants has been shown to lower chronic inflammation and prevent or even treat some disorders, such as heart disease, Alzheimer's, rheumatoid arthritis and certain forms of cancer.

Both the seeds and leaves of the dill plant are rich in plant components that have antioxidant characteristics, including flavonoids. These plant chemicals have been linked to a decreased risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and some types of cancer. They may also contribute significantly to brain health.

The herb is also a rich source of vitamin C, which has been demonstrated to possess potent antioxidant qualities.

2) Might improve cardiac health

High blood pressure, triglyceride, LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and chronic inflammation are all risk factors for heart disease.

Flavonoids are good for heart health due to their significant antioxidant and anti-inflammatory prperties. Dill is a good source of flavonoids.

Research on animals suggests that extracts of this herb may have cholesterol- and triglyceride-lowering properties.

Some studies in humans have shown that dill can reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, while others have shown that the herb has no effect on these parameters.

Although the antioxidants in extracts may be beneficial to heart health as a whole, more research is required to determine the impact of the herb on cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

3) May help reduce blood glucose levels

Chronically elevated blood sugar levels are a cause for concern, as they can increase the risk of insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes.

Dill may have blood sugar-lowering benefits. Multiple investigations on diabetic mice have demonstrated that daily dosage of extracts of the herb significantly reduce fasting blood glucose levels. More research, specifically on humans, is needed on the subject, though.

4) Could possess anti-cancer properties

Terpenes are naturally occurring plant compounds associated with anticancer, antiviral, antifungal and anti-inflammatory activities. Monoterpenes are a family of terpenes.

They are typically present in the essential oils of plants, such as dill, and have anticancer properties.

Specifically, d-limonene is a form of monoterpene that may help prevent and treat lung, breast and colon cancer, according to research.

Use dill in a variety of dishes to add a burst of flavour and nutrients (Image via Pexels @Vilnis Husko)

As the herb contains a high concentration of monoterpenes, particularly d-limonene, it may possess anticancer effects. However, there is no evidence on the usefulness of the herb or its extract in preventing or treating cancer.

5) May Contribute to Bone Health

The calcium content of dill suggests it may contribute to adequate calcium levels in the body, which in turn may protect against bone loss and the loss of bone mineral density by protecting against the crucial element - calcium.

Osteoporosis affects millions of individuals annually, and calcium, along with other vital minerals, is essential for the correct growth and development of bones as well as the repair of injured bones.

The herb offers health benefits ranging from strong bones to healthy heart, improved digestion and more (Image via Pexels @Victoria Emerson)

6) Might Aid in Preventing Excess Gas

Dill is a well-known natural carminative and may aid in preventing the embarrassing problem of excessive flatulence.

It's not only embarrassing to experience in public, but it can also be deadly if the gas continues to build up and presses on the delicate organs in the chest cavity. A carminative can assist in forcing gas through the digestive tract and out of the body in a safe manner.

7) Could Alleviate Insomnia

Dill essential oils contain flavonoids and vitamin-B complex, which may stimulate the secretion of certain enzymes and hormones that are believed to have sedative and hypnotic effects, thereby assisting individuals suffering from insomnia to fall asleep.

Although it's not possible to consume dill in large amounts every day to gain significant nutrients from it, you can still include it in your diet as much as possible. As it's a green herb, it can still do you a world of good.

LIVE POLL Q. What's your favorite dish to make with dill? Tzatziki Garlic and dill potatoes 0 votes so far