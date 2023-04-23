Tomato seeds: Harmful or healthy? The truth about eating them

Tomato seeds are a bit of a paradox. They're the most common way to propagate tomatoes, yet they're also edible.

Even though they have quite a high concentration of nutrients and antioxidants, many people don't know that they can eat them or how best to do so. So what's the deal with tomato seeds?

Can you eat them or not? Here's everything you need to know about this popular garden item in this post.

Are these seeds edible?

Great source of protein and fiber (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Yes, they are edible, but only if you want to. They're not poisonous, and they won't hurt you, but they aren't particularly tasty or nutritious either. They have very little flavor and are extremely hard to chew, so most people find them unpleasant to eat.

These seeds are a good source of fiber and protein, but these nutrients are better absorbed by the body when consumed in other forms (like an actual tomato).

What is the nutritional value of tomato seeds?

They're a good source of dietary fiber, protein and minerals like magnesium and phosphorus. They also contain some vitamins, including vitamin C and vitamin K.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Nutrient Database, one tablespoon (about 8 grams) of these seeds contains:

Calories: 28

Protein: 1.4 grams

Fat: 1.3 grams

Carbohydrates: 3.3 grams

Fiber: 2.1 grams

Sugar: 0.7 grams

Calcium: 12 milligrams

It's important to note that these seeds are often consumed in small amounts and typically as part of a larger dish or recipe, rather than as a standalone food.

Why eat tomato seeds?

Lowers blood pressure. (Image via Unsplash/Iuliana Pana)

These seeds are high in vitamin E, which is good for skin. Vitamin C helps boost the immune system, and antioxidants help prevent cancer.

The best part about eating tomato seeds? They're easy to add to any dish. Just throw some onto a salad or pizza (or better yet: make them into a pizza.)

How to have tomato seeds the right way?

Good for skin and immune health. (Image via Unsplash/Vince lee)

When having these seeds, it's best to remove the core first. You can then dry them out on a paper towel and roast them in the oven for about ten minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 Celsius).

Once they've cooled down, add them to salads or make your own homemade pesto.

If you want to try eating tomato seeds, go ahead

Firstly, its important to note that they're not harmful to consume. In fact, they're perfectly safe to eat and can provide a range of health benefits.

They're rich in fiber, which is important for digestive health. They also contain antioxidants, which help protect the body against cell damage and can reduce risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Tomato seeds side effects

Good for digestive health (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Some people may be concerned about the potential for tomato seeds to contain harmful substances such as toxins or lectins.

However, there's no evidence to suggest that these seeds are harmful in any way. In fact, the tomato plant has evolved to produce seeds that are safe for consumption, as they're meant to be dispersed by animals that have the fruit.

The bottom line is that having tomato seeds is a great way to add more nutrition to your diet.

They're also very easy to add to your diet, as they're part of the fruit that everyone knows and loves. You can try throwing some in your next salad or adding them to a sandwich. If you want something sweet, add some seeds onto ice cream or other desserts as well.

