Top 10 Celebrities with absurd dental structure

Most of the time the face of celebrities becomes the face of a whole franchise, movie, TV show, or even a brand when they are doing a commercial for it. As the rise of popularity focuses more on the individual's daily life, their every step, and every flaw they endure, the media couldn't resist but shed light on the absurd dental structure of some celebrities.

A good set of teeth can be found charming as much as a not-so-good one can be found weird. The pearly whites of these celebrities have become the center of conversation at quite a few tables.

10 celebrities with unusual dental structures

1. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's middle tooth (Image via Getty Images)

The Hollywood star, Tom Cruise has a smile that has mesmerized audiences throughout his illustrious career.

However, keen-eyed fans may have noticed a peculiar quirk in his dental structure as his right front tooth is slightly askew, affectionately referred to as his middle tooth. It has become part of his signature charm, adding a touch of uniqueness to his presence.

2. Lindsey Lohan

Lindsey Lohan (Image via Getty Images)

Actress Lindsey Lohan has had her fair share of dental peculiarities. Dr. Arthur Glosman, a tooth expert, analyzed the photos of her recent red-carpet appearances and expressed concern, pointing out issues like yellow staining, chipped teeth, and potential tooth decay.

As per his report, poor oral hygiene, along with the usual suspects of excessive coffee, tea, soda, and smoking, may have contributed to Lohan's dental woes. Dr. Glosman advised the actress to seek immediate professional dental attention and shift to a routine of oral care.

3. Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson with her tooth gap (Image via Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson is one of the celebrities who has ignited both debate and mourning among her fans regarding her tooth gap. The actress's dental misalignment became a beloved trademark for her.

However, Dakota's tooth gap closed naturally, leaving her fans in shock and disbelief. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," she revealed that the gap vanished after she removed her permanent retainer, which she had worn since the tender age of 13.

4. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus (Image via Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus stole the spotlight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for her teeth. Observers couldn't help but notice the subtle differences in her dental landscape.

Some wondered if the celebrity had ventured into the realm of dental work, perhaps opting for the possibility of veneers on her upper teeth and suggesting that she may have had multiple sets like some celebrities. However, there is nothing to say with certainty as the celebrity hasn't addressed it to the public yet.

5. Faith Hill

Faith Hill showing off her braces (Image via Getty Images)

Faith Hill made quite the fashion statement when she appeared on the Grammy Awards red carpet wearing clear braces. It turns out that Faith Hill had been wearing veneers for many years, but she decided to take the braces route to improve her teeth alignment.

She playfully shared that she had braces as a child but neglected to wear her retainer, leading to the need for another round of orthodontic treatment. So, she graced the awards ceremony with her husband Tim McGraw, both serving as presenters, and her braces stole some of the spotlight.

6. Zac Efron

Zac Efron then and now (Image via Getty)

Fans couldn't help but notice the transformation in Zac Efron's jawline, rumors of plastic surgery, and slightly peculiar teeth. People started assuming he removed his tooth gap using the help of veneers. However, those were just mere speculations until the actor himself shed light on the issue.

It turns out that his new look was not the result of cosmetic procedures but rather a consequence of an old injury he suffered nearly a decade ago. Back in November 2013, while gallivanting around, Zac slipped and unfortunately smacked his face against a granite fountain.

7. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman (Image via Getty)

It's worth noting that celebrities often seek dental transformations to enhance their smiles, and Nicole Kidman is no exception. While it's not explicitly mentioned which specific procedures she has undergone, the expert commentary suggests the possibility of gum removal and veneers.

These enhancements contribute to creating a brighter and healthier smile for the actress. Just like other celebrities her teeth have had their fair share of whimsy and transformation, particularly when it comes to her role as Julia Edwards in Top of the Lake: China Girl. A prosthetic tooth gap became part of her distinctive look, leaving an indelible mark on her character.

8. Pete Davidson

Young Pete Davidson (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to Pete Davidson's teeth, it is a realm of temporary transformations and gleaming smiles like many celebrities. Most of his fans have come across a video featuring Pete with a seemingly chipped front tooth, causing quite a stir among the media.

However, the tooth in question is merely a clever fake, part of a mysterious project that Pete was involved in and the mastermind behind is the magic of illusions and dental trickery.

In the past, Pete sported a tooth gap and slightly yellow teeth, but behold, a dazzling change has occurred. While the celebrity has not explicitly disclosed the specifics of his dental journey, he did mention getting new teeth during an appearance on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.

9. Cardi B

Cardi B and her dental alignment (Image via Getty)

The Hip Hop artist Cardi B once faced criticism for her crooked teeth. With the determination to showcase a flawless smile, she underwent dental surgery and embarked on a quest to acquire the wonders of veneers just like other celebrities.

The mention of Cardi B's teeth in her hit song Bodak Yellow certainly captured attention, not only for her but also for her dentist, Dr. Catrise Austin. One might say that her teeth became a topic of musical intrigue, harmonizing with her rise to stardom.

10. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff (Image via Getty)

Hilary Duff has had her fair share of dental mishaps. One of Hilary Duff's teeth decided to bid farewell just hours before her wedding. But fate intervened with the help of her wedding planner's connection to a top dentist in Montecito.

They swiftly came to the rescue, ensuring that the tooth was retrieved and properly fixed before the wedding festivities began. Like many celebrities, Hilary opted for the magical transformation of her smile with porcelain veneers. However, she has denied any plastic surgery apart from the porcelain veneers she proudly flaunts.

Conclusion

As a celebrity, having a good set of pearly whites does add a mark on the smile, although celebrities with a slightly unusual set of teeth are known to be charming as well.

It all comes down to confidence and how they carry themselves turning their flaw to be a part of their charm. These celebrities have achieved greatness despite having the kind of dental structure which is considered to be different.

Poll : 0 votes