Top 10 Healthy Foods To Eat for Good Cholesterol Levels

People belonging to today’s generation often forget to take care of themselves amid their busy lives. Further, they aren't always aware of the fact that it is necessary to have healthy foods to eat for good cholesterol. Often, people hear the word "cholesterol" and immediately think of it as something bad, but it is important to know that there are both good and bad cholesterol.

Good cholesterol is known as High-Density Lipoprotein and bad cholesterol is known as Low-Density Lipoprotein. HDL cholesterol helps regulate heart health. Balancing between both of the cholesterols is very important for maintaining heart health. Thus, this article will discuss all about HDL and the best foods to eat for good cholesterol.

What Are the Best Foods to Eat for Good Cholesterol?

There are many healthy foods to eat for good cholesterol that maintains heart health (image by master1305 on freepik)

Various measures and precautions are available to regulate HDL levels but choosing the best foods to eat for good cholesterol can help in maintaining heart health. The foods to eat for good cholesterol are as follows:

Olive oil

Olives and olive oil contain fats that are very healthy for the heart, and they can reduce the impact of inflammation caused by LDL cholesterol. Start using extra virgin oil instead of other oils in cooking, salads, and flavoring foods, as they can be harmful for the heart.

Whole grains

There are whole grains available such as bran, brown rice, wild rice, and cereals, that help decrease the levels of LDL and overall cholesterol. Whole grains also help in elevating HDL levels. Having two servings of oatmeal, whole-grain bread, and brown rice daily in your diet will help in increasing HDL levels.

Legumes

Legumes are comprised of beans, peas, lentils, soybeans, and peanuts. It has highly soluble fibers in it, which helps reduce LDL levels and increase the level of good cholesterol. Adding all these types of vegetables and lentils to your foods such as salads, soups, and side dishes will help maintain the cholesterol level.

Fruits

Fruits such as prunes, apples, and pears are rich in high fiber content and are helpful in fixing the overall levels of cholesterol. Adding fruits to your cereal, oatmeal, and smoothies or eating them normally will reduce the risk of heart conditions.

Fish

Fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, and tuna are generally rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower the levels of bad cholesterol. Eating fish at least once a week will pave the way to a healthy heart.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds have many benefits altogether but ground flaxseeds and flaxseed oil help in maintaining heart health, as it comprises omega-3 fatty acids. Adding flaxseed into your cereal, salads, etc, or incorporating flaxseed oil into your smoothies and dressing will elevate your overall health.

Dry fruits

Incorporating dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, and many more into your diet will decrease the absorption of cholesterol as it contains fats that are healthy for our hearts. Nuts are the best foods to eat for good cholesterol but keep an eye on the portions to avoid calorie density.

Chia seeds

They are rich in fiber content and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Incorporating chia seeds into your bowl of cereals, oatmeal, or yogurt, or using it in baked goods will help control levels of LDL and hence, maintaining heart health.

Avocado

Having avocados in your diet can be very beneficial as they contain monounsaturated fats and fiber content. It helps in keeping up with the levels of HDL and lowering heart-related conditions. You can add avocado to salads, soups, and sandwiches, or you can have guacamole with dips of low calories.

Soy products

Eating soy products can decrease the consumption of meat, which will contribute to heart health by managing levels of cholesterol. Avoiding meat and adding meat alternatives to your diet such as tofu, edamame, and soy-based products is crucial to manage heart health.

Tips to Improve Heart Health

Consuming fruits and vegetables as foods to eat for good cholesterol is crucial (image by freepik on freepik)

We mentioned above some great options as food to eat for good cholesterol, but there can be more measures to take care of heart health. These measures are as follows:

1. Engaging in exercise every day can really help increase the levels of good cholesterol.

2. To elevate HDL levels, one should maintain an ideal weight that will positively impact the heart health.

3. Yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that helps take care of the gut and ultimately helps in managing overall levels of cholesterol.

4. Get yourself checked by a healthcare provider in order to understand your genetics and spot any underlying conditions early.

It is necessary to focus on what you are consuming and how it will affect your overall health. Hence, in order to manage heart health, we should take care of our cholesterol levels. There are many foods to eat for good cholesterol such as consuming fruits, vegetables, legumes, soy products, and many more.