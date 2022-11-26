Top 5 Chest Hypertrophy Exercises to Increase Muscle Mass

First, let's establish what chest hypertrophy exercises are. The term "hypertrophy," which is short for "muscular hypertrophy," describes the swelling of a muscle brought on by activity.

Exercises specifically tailored to develop pectoral muscles are known as chest hypertrophy exercises. But building muscle and expanding the chest is not simple. It necessitates a healthy lifestyle and a well-rounded resistance training program.

More than just physical definition, chest strength helps support the adjacent muscles and joints while also enhancing posture and respiration.

What Are the Best Chest Hypertrophy Exercises

There are several workouts that will work the chest, but only a select few can produce noticeable benefits. Since the chest supports numerous other muscles, as was already mentioned, it is more receptive to specific training over time.

Once you understand how the muscles interact, you may modify the chest hypertrophy exercises to include any equipment you choose to utilize to achieve your desired workout style.

Here’s a list of some of the best chest hypertrophy exercises:

1) Barbell bench press

One of the best chest hypertrophy exercises for developing your pecs, triceps, and deltoids—as well as nearly every other major upper body muscle—is the barbell bench press.

Instructions to follow:

Lie on a level seat with your feet flat on the ground and your eyes just beneath the bar. Use a grip that is wider than shoulder width to hold the bar.

To shift your weight onto your butt and shoulder blades, arch your lower back and push through your heels. Hold your butt firmly against the pad.

Place the bar directly over your upper chest after unracking it. Keep your elbows tucked in at a 45-degree angle to your body.

The bar should be lowered to your chest level. To resume, raise the bar to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Feet-elevated press-up

When completing press-ups, elevating your feet slightly changes the angle working against you, increasing resistance and benefits. Additionally, you'll draw attention to areas of your chest that flat pressing could miss.

Here’s how to do this chest hypertrophy exercise:

Step up with both feet on a box or bench.

Your hands should be shoulder-width apart on the ground in a solid plank position.

Bring your chest to the floor gradually, then quickly press back to lockout.

The resistance will be greater the higher your feet are, but your shoulder muscles will be highlighted more.

3) Incline dumbbell press

This chest hypertrophy exercise is also one of the best dumbbell exercises for beginners to build a strength base. If you've long preferred a flat bench press, shifting to an incline angle will help you build your upper chest, which may be underdeveloped.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on the bench with the back at a 45-degree angle.

Press your feet into the ground.

Lock out your elbows as you press two dumbbells into the air.

Slowly lower the dumbbells until they rest against the outside of your chest.

Pause briefly before pressing back up forcefully while maintaining a 45-degree angle with your elbows.

4) Cable upper chest crossover

The upper chest is the ideal target for this chest hypertrophy exercise. Your upper chest will contract more effectively to pull your arms together when you move your arms at this position. This is one of the best exercises on a cable machine.

Instructions to follow:

Place the D-handles around the hip level.

Grab both handles with a neutral grip as you stand in the center of the cable machine.

Put your feet in a staggered position and extend your arms out to the sides.

Tighten your chest to pull your arms together while moving them upward at an angle until they meet in the center just over your head. Begin with your elbows slightly bent.

Return to the starting position gradually

Repeat to achieve the appropriate number of repetitions.

5) Pike push-ups

You can also strengthen your shoulders and triceps with pike push-ups, another upper chest hypertrophy exercise that you can do with your body weight. The range of action and body placement are the key distinctions between the decline push-up and the pike push-up.

Here’s how to do it:

With your hands firmly planted on the ground beneath your shoulders, begin in a plank position. Put your toes firmly on the ground as well.

Contract your glutes and hamstrings while maintaining a firm core and a flat back. Your entire body should be straight and in neutral alignment.

As your body assumes the shape of an inverted V, lift your hips up and back. Legs and arms should remain as straight as possible.

As you begin to flex your elbows, descend your upper body as a whole toward the floor.

After a little period of time, steadily push yourself back up until you are in an inverted V position with your arms straight.

Conclusion

To be able to see a muscle's shape, it must get larger. This process, known as hypertrophy, involves gradually pushing the muscles past their resting conditions in order to stimulate growth.

