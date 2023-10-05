With the growing popularity of TikTok, beverages or drinks that speed up your metabolism have gained popularity. Take, for example, green tea. It contains catechins, particularly EGCG, which may help your body burn fat more quickly.

Coffee, along with some energy drinks, has caffeine that gently nudges your body into action, making it put in a little extra effort for a while. In addition, when you drink a glass of cold water, your body works a little more to warm it up. And let's not forget that staying hydrated with water is like a basic tune-up for all the intricate systems in our bodies.

And if you've ever sipped a drink laced with hot peppers or cayenne and felt that tingly warmth, that's the magic of capsaicin, possibly giving a slight boost to calorie burning.

Drinks that speed up your metabolism

Here are the top 5 drinks that speed up your metabolism.

1. Green Tea

Have you ever sat down with a warm cup of green tea? Beyond its soothing nature, green tea is like a little cheerleader for your metabolism. This is thanks to its rich catechin content, especially that wonderful EGCG. These catechins are like nature's little helpers, working hard to enhance fat burning and increase the speed at which your body uses energy.

When you're looking to give your metabolism a gentle push, steep a green tea bag in hot water for a few minutes. With EGCG by your side, supporting better fat use, you've got a lovely partner on your journey to manage weight.

2. Coffee

There's something comforting about the aroma of freshly brewed coffee in the morning. But did you know? The caffeine in your coffee is more than just an eye-opener. It's a gentle nudge to your metabolism, waking it up by tickling the central nervous system.

Just one cup of black coffee has that little spark of caffeine that gets your body's engines running. And when coffee gives you that zest, you're more likely to move and shake, and that, in turn, means more calories being used up.

3. Cold Water

Think of water as the unsung hero of metabolic efficiency. Cold water is even better. When you drink cold water, your body goes into a mini-workout mode, trying to warm it up to match your inside temperature.

That's your metabolism working a tad harder. If you're aiming to tap into this cool trick, remember to sip on at least eight glasses a day. Maybe even treat yourself to a refreshing glass of ice-cold water now and then.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is an old-fashioned cure, yet it has its advantages. Its main component, acetic acid, may act as a gentle guide, helping your body navigate sugar use.

This means your metabolism could get better at using the energy from what you eat. If you're curious and want to give it a try, mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a big glass of water and drink it before meals. It's like giving your metabolism a little roadmap to efficient energy use.

5. Spicy Drinks (Capsaicin)

If you've ever bitten into a hot pepper, you'll know the fiery feeling it gives your taste buds. Drinks with a dash of spice, be it from cayenne or other hot peppers, are like mini firecrackers for your metabolism.

That heat is courtesy of capsaicin, and it works by turning up your internal thermostat. Fancy a twist in your drink? Add a smidge of cayenne or a pepper slice to your water or tea. It might be a fleeting boost, but it's a tasty way to keep things interesting while nudging your metabolism.

Including drinks that speed up your metabolism can provide a tiny but significant boost to how efficiently your body uses energy. Combining them with nutritious foods and occasional exercise results in a well-rounded effort toward a vibrant and healthy metabolism.