Top 5 Exercises to Build Superhero-Like Shoulders

The shoulders are the most important muscles in the body. They make up a third of the upper body and are responsible for supporting everything from the arms to the neck.

You may notice that many Olympic lifters have massive shoulders; they're just not there for show. If you want to build superhuman strength, power, and endurance without spending hours at the gym every week, try adding these simple exercises into your routine:

Exercises To Build Superhero-Like Shoulders

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Dumbbell shrug

The dumbbell shrug is a great exercise to build the shoulders. This move primarily works out the trapezius muscles located either side of the neck and upper back. It also benefits adjoining muscle groups like rear deltoids and rhomboids, as they help stabilize the back muscles during the movement.

To do this exercise, you will need to hold a pair of dumbbells in each hand, with your arms hanging at your sides. Proceed as follows:

Lift your shoulders up as high as possible without bending forward or letting your arms bend.

Hold for a second, and lower down slowly, again without letting the weight touch the ground.

You should repeat these steps for about five seconds or till failure (i.e., when it becomes impossible to maintain proper form).

#2 Dumbbell rear delt raise

This workout is a great way to build shoulder strength and mass.

Perform this exercise with a pair of dumbbells, which you need to hold at your sides, with the palms facing towards each other. Proceed as follows:

Bend forward, and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Slowly raise the dumbbells upward till they're at shoulder height and back down again.

To progress this exercise, you can perform it with heavier weights or wider stances to increase difficulty level. It's important not to let the lower back arch during the movement, as doing so can result in injury.

#3 Upright row

The upright row is a great way to target the rear deltoids and upper traps. Do it as follows:

Grip dumbbells in an overhand grip (palms facing you).

Keeping elbows slightly bent and forearms flexed, raise both dumbbells up till they form an 'L' shape with elbows pointed towards the ceiling.

Lower back down slowly till your arms are fully extended in front of the body.

Perform this movement for threesets of 8-12 repetitions each workout session.

#4 Dumbbell lateral raise

The dumbbell lateral raise is a classic shoulder day staple that can be done with either a single or a pair of dumbbells. This movement should be performed by holding the weights at your sides to work the shoulders and upper back muscles.

Proceed as follows:

Begin with a light weight, and gradually add more as you become stronger.

Raise your arms out to the sides till they're parallel to the floor (or higher if possible).

Lower them back down till they're just below shoulder height, and repeat for the desired number of repetitions before switching sides.

It's important not only to perform this exercise correctly but also at an appropriate speed so that you can get optimal results.

#5 Seated dumbbell press

You should do seated dumbbell presses as part of your shoulder workout. They can skyrocket your muscle definition and help your shoulders look tremendously jacked.

To do this exercise:

Sit on a bench or chair that’s about hip-high. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at chest level, with your palms facing forward.

Press the weights straight up over your head till they touch.

Lower them back down to the starting position, and repeat for a set of 10-12 repetitions using light weights.

As you get stronger and more comfortable with the exercise, gradually increase your weight till you reach eight sets of 10-12 repetitions each set.

Takeaway

In this article, we’ve covered five shoulder workouts you can use to build superhero-like shoulders. These are great for building strength and muscle mass in the upper body and can help improve your range of motion as well.

If you want to get the most out of these workouts, start with lighter weights, and work up over time. Make sure you’re performing each move slowly and using proper form throughout to avoid injury.

