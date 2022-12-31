Top 5 Forgotten Arm Building Exercises You Must Try

If you workout regularly, your routine is sure to include some of the best arm building exercises. Bicep curls, overhead presses, and tricep extension exercises - these are some of the staple arm building exercises in every routine.

There are, however, some forgotten arm exercises that are excellent in their own right. Some workout routines may also include one, two or more of these exercises, but very often you do not come across them.

In this article, we cover some interesting arm building exercises that you can include in your routine to amp up your workout or make it more fun. For more conventional beginner-level exercises, check out these arm exercises for beginners.

Five Forgotten Arm Building Exercises to Try

Check out the following almost forgotten arm building exercises that you can try.

1) Triceps Pushdown

The first one on our list of arm building exercises will target your triceps brachii muscle, which is located at the rear end of the upper arm. This is a good exercise to workout all three heads of your triceps.

Instructions:

Face the tricep pushdown cable machine as you get ready for this exercise, and use an overhand grip to grab the horizontal cable bar or rope attachment.

Set the rope or bar grips at a level that is roughly chest-level.

Set a light weight to begin with and use the pin-and-place adjustment.

Brace your abdominals first.

Put your feet slightly apart and tuck your elbows at your sides.

Inhale. Your elbows should be fully extended but not yet straight and locked when you apply pressure.

On the pushdown, slightly flex your knees while keeping your elbows close to your body. Don't stoop forward.

Take a controlled step back to the beginning as you exhale. Avoid crashing the weights.

For newcomers, it is recommended they finish 4 sets of 8 repetitions.

Some of these forgotten arm building exercises can help you achieve a greater range of motion (Image via Pexels @Anete Lusina)

2) Drag Curls

Drag curls are one of the best arm building exercises to workout your biceps, improve your shoulder stability, and help you lift more weight.

Instructions:

Start by placing a barbell across your thighs and holding it with your palms up and shoulders apart.

Keep your shoulders down, your chest up, and your eyes straight ahead.

To "drag" the barbell up your body toward your shoulders, "drag" your elbows back while flexing your biceps.

Pause at the lower chest/upper ab level, then slowly lower the bar back to the starting position along the same path.

Restart and continue.

3) Decline Dumbbell Extension

This is one of the most effective arm building exercises that you can do. This exercise allows for deeper stimulation of the muscle fibers through the deep stretch it offers.

Instructions:

Holding two dumbbells straight with your arms extended directly above your chest while lying on a decline bench.

When your forearms are just a little bit behind your head, lower the dumbbells by extending only your forearms. During this part of the exercise, inhale.

Now extend the dumbbells back up using your triceps, but don't lock out at the top. During this part of the exercise, exhale.

Repeat as many times as necessary.

Strong arms will help you in lifting and carrying (Image via Pexels @Tima Miroshnichenko)

4) Spider Curls

The fourth workout on our list of arm building exercises is the spider curl, which provides you a greater range of motion to workout your biceps. The exercise also ensures that your biceps are under tension for a longer time.

Instructions:

A barbell and a bench tilted 45 degrees are required.

Lie on the bench face-down with your stomach and torso pressed against the back rest.

Hold the bar beneath you with your hands shoulder-width apart and a supinated grip (palms facing up).

Curl the bar slowly up, take a moment to tighten your biceps at the top of the move, and then slowly lower the bar.

Tips:

If you have access to one, you can perform the move on a preacher bench, or you can use an EZ-bar or dumbbells. To do this, sit on the preacher bench with your arms resting on the flat pad instead of your chest as you normally would.

5) EZ Bar Overhead Press

The last one in our list of arm building exercises is the EZ bar overhead press, that will increase the strength and muscle growth of your tricep muscles. Use a narrow grip so that you are able to focus on the outer part of your triceps.

Instructions:

Place a loaded EZ-Bar in your lap while sitting on a bench and using a medium grip.

With your arms fully extended, raise the EZ-bar directly over your head.

The bar can also be handed to you in the starting position by a partner.

Bend your elbows while keeping your upper arms still as you lower the EZ-Bar to the floor.

Stop just before your neck is touched by the EZ-Bar.

By pausing in the bottom position and contracting the triceps, you can return the arm to the starting position.

Well developed biceps will look great on you (Image via Pexels @Julia Larson)

Takeaway

Arm building exercises will help you develop muscle and strength in your arms. If you do not already work out your arms, it is important to start because your arms are responsible for a lot of everyday movements that you have to do.

These exercises differ from regular arm workouts like bicep curls and tricep extensions, hence you can try these exercises if you are looking for better arm workouts. You can also check out these arm exercises for men to get bigger arms.

