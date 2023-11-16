Top 6 salt substitutes for people with diabetes

Everyone knows that people with diabetes must monitor their carbohydrate intake throughout the day, yet not everyone understands that they must also monitor their salt intake.

Diabetics are recommended to reduce their intake of salt (sodium). Blood sugar levels are unaffected by salt consumption. Limiting salt, on the other hand, may help avoid or manage blood pressure levels and heart disease. Diabetes patients should be concerned about these two disorders.

Hypertensive people are more likely to develop strokes, cardiac arrest, heart failure, renal disease and failure, and worsening eyesight over time. When combined with a diabetes diagnosis, it may turn out to be fatal.

Salt substitute for diabetics

Although sugar receives the most attention, diabetics must also consider salt. Too much sodium, a mineral found in salt, may increase the pressure in your blood, and elevated blood pressure can endanger both the heart and the kidneys.

Benefits of salt substitute for diabetes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Miguel)

Diabetes itself puts your organs at risk, and you cannot allow high blood pressure to exacerbate the situation.

Hence, if you're attempting to cut back on salt, you might be wondering if salt replacements are worth a shot. Here are six such salt substitutes:

#1 Dill

The fresh flavor of dill, along with undertones of celery as well as fennel, provides a tasty substitute for salt. Dill works very well in recipes with fish, potatoes, and cucumbers. It can be sprinkled on top of salmon, used as the main ingredient in potato salad, or mixed with lime or lemon juice for seafood dishes.

Importance of salt substitute for diabetes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Miguel)

#2 Ginger

Ginger may serve as a beneficial complement to your diabetic therapy if used sparingly. Consuming as much as four grams a day may help lower blood sugar levels while controlling insulin production. Consult your doctor before incorporating this into your treatment regimen.

Ginger as salt substitute for diabetes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Engin)

#3 Lemons

Lemons are healthy, and some healthcare practitioners believe they can even help stabilize blood sugar. Others believe that lemons help reverse insulin resistance, which is the body's failure to respond to insulin, the hormone generated by the pancreas that is responsible for blood sugar regulation.

Because it adds a kick to your otherwise bland meals, it can act as a healthy salt substitute.

Lemons as salt substitute for diabetes (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Dana)

#4 Onion powder

Onion, like garlic, adds flavor to practically any savory dish. Onion powder, for instance, is more potent than real onions and can be used in stir-fries, stews, soups, salsas, and dips. It adds a hint of spice and the sweetness to the meal to which it is added.

Salt substitute benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mali)

#5 Oregano

This herb works with elevated blood sugar levels in two ways. It stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin and lowers the level of sugar in the blood by suppressing sweet cravings. Because of certain components found in oregano, sugar in the cells is mobilized. It not only improves immunological health but also inhibits glucose production in the body.

Oregano as salt substitute (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Engin)

#6 Nutmeg

Nutmeg is well-known for imparting spice to a variety of sweet foods. However, it also goes nicely with a variety of savory foods. Try it in a roasted cauliflower recipe or with a salmon fillet. Begin with 1/8 teaspoon into your dish.

Nutmeg as salt substitute (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Eva)

There are numerous salt replacements, and some of them swap potassium for a portion or all of the sodium.

They are safe for most individuals to use, although some medical conditions (such as diabetes) and drugs can have an impact on how much potassium you consume. Consult your doctor to know if a substitute for salt is appropriate for you.