Looking for fun and new ways to build trust and become more intimate with your partner? Consider couples yoga poses.

Couples yoga poses, or partner yoga poses, are an incredible way to strengthen your relationship. In this type of yoga, you perform poses or asanas with your partner while being dependent on one another for every move. This, in return, does wonders for your relationship – it helps you develop deeper communication, intimacy, and trust with your partner.

Overall, couples yoga poses not only offer physical benefits but also work wonders in strengthening your relationship. To help you get started with this wonderful form of yoga, here are some simple yoga asanas that you can try with your partner at home.

Couples yoga poses to strengthen your relationship

Strengthen the bond between your relationship with these couple yoga poses. The following asanas will help strengthen your body while also deepening your connection with your partner.

1. Partner breathing

Partner breathing is one of the best places to start couples yoga poses. This pose will help you connect with your partner and also prepare you for more difficult asanas. Partner breathing is an effective and calming pose to relax together.

How to do partner breathing?

Begin in a seated position with your back resting against each other and your legs crossed at your shins or ankles. Place your hands on your knees or thighs, and allow yourself to connect with your partner. Start breathing together and feel each other’s breath through your partner’s back. Continue breathing for a few minutes.

Breathing together deepens the connection between you and your partner. (Photo via Pexels/Cup of Couple)

2. Seated partner wide-legged forward fold

This is among the most amazing couples yoga poses that help build support and trust in the relationship. This yoga asana will help improve your and your partner’s flexibility and is also great for improving posture.

How to do a seated partner wide-legged forward fold?

Sit straight with your face towards each other and leave enough space in between so you both can easily separate your heels. Now ask your partner to place the soles of his/her feet on your inner ankles. If this feels uncomfortable, reduce the distance between your feet.

Hold each other’s hands or elbows and lengthen your spines. Allow your partner to lean back while pulling you as forward as possible. Stay in the pose and take long and deep breaths for as long as both of you are comfortable. Switch roles and repeat the pose.

3. Standing forward bend

One of the best couples yoga poses, the standing forward bend helps you deepen your stretch, using each other’s bodies for support.

How does the standing forward bend?

Start in a standing position, facing away from your partner. Position your heels at least five to six inches apart. Slowly fold forward by reaching behind your hands and holding the front of your partner’s ankles or shins. Hold the position for as long as you are both comfortable. Repeat.

Partner yoga poses build intimacy. (Photo via Pexels/feelalivenow)

4. Seated cat-cow pose

Cat cows are another very effective couples yoga poses that are great for the back, hip, and core muscles. This pose helps expand your chest, however, you both need to focus on your breath during this asana.

How to do the seated cat cow?

Begin seated and grab each other’s forearms and maintain a tight grip. Inhale and lift your chest while allowing a slight curve in your upper middle back. Exhale and move your chin towards your chest while arching through your upper middle back and moving your shoulder blades apart.

Continue for a few seconds, lift your gaze, and drop in your belly button as you breathe out. Complete 10 rounds and use the support of your partner to stretch your upper back and chest.

5. Back-to-back chair pose

These are among the best couples yoga poses that help build support and trust while also benefiting you and your partner physically. The back-to-back chair pose is an excellent pose to strengthen the core and thigh muscles while also improving ankle mobility and flexibility.

How to do the back-to-back chair pose?

Stand back-to-back with your hands relaxed on the sides and your backs pressed firmly against each other. Position your legs at a hip-width distance and slowly bend your knees as you both lower down into a narrow squat. As you reach 90 degrees in your knees, hold the position and stay there for a few breaths. Now press into each other’s back to straighten the legs and stand back up together.

Couples yoga poses are interesting and fun. (Photo via Pexels/Kampus Production)

Working out with your loved ones is always a fun way to develop intimacy, and now that you know about these amazing couples yoga poses, try them with your partner to deepen the relationship you two share.

Even if you are new to yoga practice, this can be something interesting to try with your partner.

