If you're looking for a low-impact cardio workout that you can do at home, an elliptical machine is a great option. Elliptical machines are easy on the joints and can provide a challenging workout for people of all fitness levels.

In this article, we'll go over the top elliptical machine workouts you can do at home to help you get the most out of your machine.

Best Elliptical Machine Workouts To Try At Home

#1 Hill Interval Workout

The hill interval elliptical machine workout is a great wayto challenge your lower body and do some great cardio! (Image via unsplash/Minna Lim Zio)

This workout is designed to increase the intensity of your elliptical workout and burn calories. This mimics the intensity of the hill, where your body battles against the force of gravity for added resistance. The goal of this exercise is to test the strength of your lower body by going as fast as you can in the highest incline setting. To complete the hill interval workout on the elliptical, follow these steps:

To begin, set your elliptical to the highest incline level and start at a moderate pace.

Every 30 seconds, increase the pace for 15 seconds, then return to a moderate pace for the next 30 seconds.

Repeat this pattern for the duration of your workout.

This interval training will help you to improve your endurance, and cardiovascular fitness, and burn more calories.

#2 Endurance Workout

This workout is designed to build up your stamina and cardio fitness. Building endurance is necessary as it allows you to exercise longer without getting tired. You can follow these steps to do an endurance-based elliptical workout:

To begin, start at a moderate pace and gradually increase the pace every 5 minutes.

The goal is to continue to increase the pace every 5 minutes until you reach your maximum effort.

Once you reach your maximum effort, gradually decrease the pace every 5 minutes until you return to your starting pace.

This workout will help to increase your cardiovascular fitness and endurance.

#3 Interval Workout

The interval workout is one of the best elliptical machine workouts to try at home! (Image via pexels/Pixabay)

This workout is designed to burn calories and increase your cardio fitness. This workout functions like a HIIT workout. You work in explosive bursts for short periods and then take small breaks to recover. Here's how you can do the interval workout on the elliptical

To begin, start at a moderate pace and increase the pace for 30 seconds, then return to the moderate pace for the next 30 seconds.

Repeat this pattern for the duration of your workout.

This interval training will help you to burn more calories, improve cardiovascular fitness and build endurance.

#4 Strength Workout

This workout is designed to build muscle and tone your body. Follow these steps to do a strength workout on the elliptical:

To begin, start at a moderate pace, and every minute, increase the resistance level for 30 seconds, then return to a moderate pace for the next

t 30 seconds.

Repeat this pattern for the duration of your workout. This workout will help you to increase muscle strength and tone your body.

#5 Tabata Workout

The tabata workout is a challenging and fun way to add some spice to your elliptical workouts at home! (Image via pexels/Andres Ayrton)

This workout is a high-intensity interval training workout that is great for burning calories and increasing cardio fitness. To do a tabata workout on the elliptical, follow these steps:

To begin, start at a moderate pace and increase the pace for 20 seconds, then return to the moderate pace for the next 10 seconds.

Repeat this pattern for 8 rounds (4 minutes total).

This workout will help you to burn more calories, improve cardiovascular fitness and build endurance.

In conclusion, having an elliptical machine at home can be a great way to stay fit and healthy. With a variety of workouts available, you can target different areas of your fitness, such as endurance, strength, and interval training.

Whether you're looking to burn calories, increase your cardio fitness, or build muscle, there's an elliptical machine workout for you. By incorporating these workouts into your fitness routine, you can maximize the benefits of your elliptical machine and reach your fitness goals.

Remember to always consult a doctor before starting any new workout routine and happy elliptical training.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes