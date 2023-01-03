Top 5 Dumbbell HIIT Exercises for Total Body Workout

Dumbbell HIIT exercises can greatly improve fitness and body strength. To increase the body's metabolic rate, HIIT, or high intensity interval training, combines vigorous exercise with extended periods of rest. To burn fat faster, it's used in conjunction with cardio exercises.

HIIT may encourage excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), commonly referred to as the 'after-burn effect', in which the body continues to burn fat for several hours following exercise.

Weight training and HIIT are used in dumbbell HIIT exercises. These exercises involve performing sets of intense workouts interspersed with rest breaks. The only thing you need to do is cut back on your relaxation periods.

Best Dumbbell HIIT Exercises

Here're five such exercises:

1) Dumbbell squat with bicep curl

HIIT may encourage excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. (Image via Pexels/Dreamlens Production)

It's an excellent dumbbell HIIT exercise for people of all fitness levels, as it's one of the more straightforward total body complex exercises in terms of mechanics.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the dumbbells with a neutral grip while you stand up straight with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Keep the dumbbells out to your sides as you squat down.

Coil the dumbbells as you drive up from your heels. While curling the dumbbells, keep your elbows firmly locked to your sides.

Put the dumbbells in a neutral grip by your sides while standing by slowly lowering and rotating them.

2) Dumbbell press-up renegade row

This dumbbell HIIT exercise is quite challenging. You get a lot of muscle-building bangs for your buck by working the back muscles during the row and chest muscles when performing press-ups.

Here’s how to do this exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and begin in the press-up posture.

Perform a press-up while maintaining a rigid core. Raise your right hand by leading with your elbow.

Drop it to the ground once more.

Switch sides to complete one rep.

3) Dumbbell lunge

Dumbbell lunge promotes weight burn in lower-body. (Image via Pexels/ Abdulrhman Alkady)

It's a full body dumbbell HIIT exercise that offers a larger range of motion. As it's a compound lift, the dumbbell lunge is excellent for melting fat in the lower body.

Here’s how to do a dumbbell lunge:

Hold dumbbells in both hands, and stand straight.

Maintain a nearly shoulder-width distance between your feet.

Hang your arms by your sides, and keep your palm facing inward.

Bend at the knee, and move your left leg forward till the thigh is parallel to the ground. The right knee ought to be on the ground.

After a brief pause, return to your starting position.

Follow the same steps on the other side.

4) Dumbbell snatch

It's a challenging dumbbell HIIT workout that uses a lot of energy. It's great at strengthening muscles and enhancing fitness, as it targets the entire body.

Here’s how to do the exercise:

Begin by standing over a dumbbell, with the feet shoulder-width apart.

With one hand holding the dumbbell, squat down with your knees bent. Balance yourself by using the other hand.

As you stand up, maintain a straight back, and stretch your legs.

As you stand up, lift the dumbbell towards your chest.

Flip your arm to keep your elbow below the dumbbell as it approaches shoulder level.

Using the arms, raise the dumbbell. Lower the dumbbell, and repeat.

5) Dumbbell triceps extension

Dumbbell exercises isolate and focus on triceps. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

This is another great dumbbell HIIT exercise that may properly isolate the triceps and provide a balanced upper arm while aiding in fat burning.

How to do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell behind your head with both hands, with the elbows pointing up.

Maintain a straight posture, with your chest up and core tightened.

Lift the weights as you extend your arms.

Lower to return to the starting position.

Conclusion

Increase the intensity of your training regimen by using dumbbell HIIT exercises. One of the best ways to put them into practice is through the use of superset exercises, where different strength training sessions are alternated with little to no rest in between. For a full body workout, make sure to combine the aforementioned exercises.

