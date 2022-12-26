Top 5 Kettlebell Exercises for Beginners

Looking for some easy and productive kettlebell exercises for beginners? Well, we’ve got you covered with a few of the most amazing kettlebell workouts that are best suited for beginners.

Kettlebells are bell-shaped, versatile, and a functional piece of equipment that comes with a plethora of benefits. They're more user-friendly than other free weights and can be used for a full body strength training routine. Moreover, they can be used to attain an incredible cardio burn while boosting flexibility, endurance, and overall muscle strength too.

Best kettlebell exercises for beginners

Not sure where to start? Begin your training with the below-given kettlebell exercises for beginners. These five exercises are simple and effective enough to make you feel the burn:

1) Goblet squat

Goblet squat is a great lower body kettlebell exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

One of the best kettlebell exercises for beginners, the goblet squat is a fabulous lower body workout. It particularly targets the hamstrings, glutes, and quadriceps, and also works on the back and core muscles. Additionally, it boosts flexibility and enhances mobility too.

To do a goblet squat:

With your feet hip-distance apart, stand upright.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands at chest level, and ensure that the handle faces down, and the elbows are against your body.

Maintain the position, and slowly squat down while keeping your chest up, knees in line, and back straight.

Squat deeply, and press through your heels to return to standing position.

Continue the exercise for 10 reps.

2) Farmer’s carry

The farmer’s carry is another good kettlebell exercises for beginners that’s sure to boost overall power. This exercise targets the entire body, improves stability and balance, and improves grip strength too.

To do a farmer’s carry:

Stand tall with your feet at hip distance, and place two kettlebells beside you.

Slowly hinge down at your waist; hold the handles, and stand back up. With the abs engaged and spine straight, start walking forward.

Do not shrug your shoulders and curve your back. Walk a few steps, and return to the starting position.

3) Romanian deadlift

The Romanian deadlift is among some of the most result-worthy lower body kettlebell exercises for beginners that target the butt and hamstrings. This exercise also works the core muscles and challenges the glutes too.

To do a Romanian deadlift:

Stand with your feet at hip-width distance, and slightly bend your knees. Grab a kettlebell in front of the thighs using both hands and with the palms facing in.

Hinge at your hips by pushing your butts back, and lower your torso and the kettlebell towards the floor.

Make sure to keep your back flat, shoulders rolled back and down, and arms tight.

As you hinge down, ensure that the torso gets parallel to the ground. With the core muscles tight, push through your heels, and stand back straight up.

Repeat the exercise for a few reps.

4) Bent-over row

Bent-over rows target the biceps. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The bent-over row is one of the best kettlebell exercises for beginners that targets the back of the body, including the rhomboids, lats, and biceps too. While doing the exercise, it's important to keep the movements steady to prevent back pain and feel the burn in the arms and back.

To do a bent-over row:

Stand straight with your feet at hip-width distance, and grab a kettlebell in each hand by the handles. Position your arms at the sides.

Keeping the core muscles engaged, slowly hinge forward at the hips, and push your butts back to bend the knees.

Keep your gaze on the floor, and start the rowing movement by pulling the kettlebells up towards the chest. At the top of the movement, squeeze the shoulders for a few seconds.

Reverse the movement by lowering the weights down.

Repeat the exercise.

5) Reverse lunge

Reverse lunges are another effective kettlebell exercise for beginners that work the glutes and quadriceps. The exercise challenges your balance and works unilaterally on both sides.

To do a reverse lunge:

With your feet at shoulder-width distance, hold a kettlebell in each hand, and stand tall.

Lift your left foot, and take a step backwards, landing on the ball of that foot. Slowly bend your knees till the right quad and left shin are almost get parallel to the floor.

Make sure to keep your back as flat as possible.

Press through your right heel, and return to the starting position.

Complete a few more reps on each leg.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the simplest and most effective kettlebell exercises for beginners that target some of the major muscle groups in the body, including the glutes, back, hamstrings, and core.

Aim for 10-12 reps for each exercise, and complete three sets. Remember to keep reps slow and under control to prevent pain and injuries. Moreover, don’t forget to warm up, as that will activate and prepare the muscles for the workout.

