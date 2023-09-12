Top 7 medicinal uses of ginger you must know about 

Did you know that there are several medicinal uses of ginger? Yes, that’s right – this powerful herb has numerous medicinal effects and can be used for managing a variety of health conditions.

Ginger has been used in traditional and alternative medicines for a long time. From managing nausea, morning sickness and digestion to fighting the common cold and flu, the uses of ginger in medicine are many.

Medicinal properties of ginger

Ginger contains gingerol. (Image via Pexels/Joris Neyt)

Ginger contains gingerol, the primary bioactive compound responsible for many of the medicinal uses of ginger.

The compound is loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which according to research, may help prevent oxidative stress by limiting the accumulation of free radicals in the body.

Top medicinal uses of ginger

Here’s a look at seven of the most notable medicinal purposes for ginger:

#1 Aids digestion

Ginger aids digestion. (Image via Pexels/Alesia Kozik)

One of the most popular medicinal uses of ginger is its ability to aid digestion. Studies also suggest that ginger can speed up digestion and help empty the stomach much more easily and painlessly.

People with stomach problems like constipation, indigestion and ulcers, may find relief by consuming ginger in their everyday diet.

#2 Manages nausea and morning sickness

Ginger manages nausea and morning sickness. (Image via Freepik/senivpetro)

Managing morning sickness and other forms of nausea associated with pregnancy are also among some incredible medicinal uses of ginger.

Additionally, it can also help ease vomiting and nausea in people who’ve recently undergone any type of surgery and may help with chemotherapy-related side effects as well.

It's typically safe for all, but pregnant women should consult their doctor before consuming ginger or its related supplements.

#3 Wards off disease-causing germs

The herb prevents infection like common cold and flu. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Keeping disease-causing germs away is also among some potent medicinal uses of ginger. Studies suggest that ginger has specific chemical compounds that may help fight germs and keep diseases at bay.

It contains compounds that may be specifically beneficial in preventing the growth of bacteria and germs like shigella and E.Coli.

#4 Contains anti-diabetic properties

Ginger can help manage blood sugar level. (Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

The medicinal uses of ginger include helping manage blood sugar level and reducing the risks of heart disease. That’s because studies suggest that ginger is good for managing diabetes, as it can help manage blood sugar level.

A study has also suggested that the herb may help the body use insulin in a much better way.

#5 Manages menstrual pain

Ginger reduces menstrual pain. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The medicinal effects of ginger also includes helping reduce menstrual pain, also called dysmenorrhea.

In fact, research suggests that it may be more beneficial than pain-relieving medciations like ibuprofen or acetaminophen, but more human studies are needed.

#6 Improves immunity

Ginger improves the functioning of the immune system. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

The gingerol in ginger is also known for its immunity-boosting properties that may help keep illnesses at bay. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of ginger may also boost immunity and improve overall functioning of the immune system.

These properties work together to keep the body healthy by preventing fever, common colds, coughs and other symptoms associated with infections.

#7 Improves skin

It improves skin texture. (Image via Pexels/Kindel Media)

The incredible medicinal properties of ginger also includes helping improve skin texture and keeping skin-infections away.

The antiseptic effects of ginger can help prevent acne, improve blood circulation and protect the skin from harmful sun damage as well. Additionally, it may help prevent the breakdown of collagen and reduce all kinds of scarring.

Moreover, thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects, ginger can help ease irritated skin and help achieve younger-looking and flawless skin.

Risks associated with ginger

Excessive consumption can cause stomach discomfort. (Image via Freepik/krakenimages.com)

Although ginger is safe for most people, if consumed in excess, it can cause adverse effects, including heartburn, throat infection, mouth infection, stomach discomforts and diarrhea

To be on the safer side, it's best to consult a doctor before adding ginger to your regular diet, especially if you're pregnant or have any stomach or heart problem.