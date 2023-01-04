Morning Sickness: Symptoms, Causes, and Remedies

Morning sickness usually occurs during pregnancy and is characterized by nausea and vomiting. It can occur at any time of the day, and the condition is the first sign of pregnancy in most women.

Under normal circumstances, nausea and vomiting during pregnancy are regular physiological phenomena. However, if a pregnant woman is suffering from any pre-existing medical condition, then urgent medical attention might be required.

In this article, we discuss the symptoms and causes of morning sickness and share some home remedies that you can try.

Symptoms of Morning Sickness

Nausea and vomiting usually reduce appetite in pregnant women. This can, in turn, lower the overall intake of calories and other nutrients. These symptoms are usually mild and do not pose any health risk for the fetus.

This condition can be associated with the following symptoms:

Frequent urges to vomit

Rapid weight loss

Fever (usually in the morning)

Infrequent urination, dark-colored urine

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Increased heart rate

Severe nausea during pregnancy

Blood in your vomit

Frequent headaches

Abdominal cramps

Uterine bleeding

This condition is also associated with electrolyte imbalance due to all the bleeding and vomiting. Excessive dehydration might require intravenous (IV) fluids for rehydration. In most cases, the electrolyte imbalance can be dealt with using oral rehydration salts or fruit juices.

Dehydration occurs due to fluid loss (Image via Unsplash/Steve Johnson)

What Causes Morning Sickness?

There can be multiple factors contributing to this condition that may or may not be related to pregnancy at all. These include:

Having twins or triplets can put extra stress on the mother

Excessive fatigue

Lack of adequate sleep

Excessive workload

These symptoms can vary from person to person. It is usually severe during the first pregnancy and gets milder with subsequent pregnancies.

Morning Sickness Remedies

In traditional medicine, there are several claimed remedies for this condition. Certain supplements may help reduce the severity of symptoms as well.

Vitamin B6 supplements were found to be associated with reduced abdominal pain and nausea. Multivitamins can be suggested as a remedy for fatigue as well.

Supplements specifically formulated for pregnant women can be prescribed by a certified health professional.

Ginger extract, ginger tea, and ginger supplements were found to be useful in some cases.

Meditation and yoga can be practiced to reduce stress.

Steam baths and other stress relief remedies might help as well.

Ginger can relieve the symptoms of nausea and fatigue (Image via Unsplash Mockup Graphics)

Morning Sickness at Night

This condition can also occur during the night, especially after a heavy meal. It is recommended to eat smaller meals frequently during pregnancy. A heavy meal might make a person feel bloated, fatigued, or nauseated.

Bottom Line

Nausea and fatigue are usually associated with pregnancy and can occur due to hormonal imbalances or electrolyte loss. If you are experiencing severe symptoms of morning sickness, consult your doctor immediately.

