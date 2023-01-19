Topical steroids, also known as corticosteroids, are a type of medication that is applied directly to the skin to reduce inflammation and itching caused by a variety of skin conditions.

These conditions include eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. They come in the form of creams, ointments, gels, and lotions, and are available over the counter or by prescription.

Uses of Topical Steroids

They are used to treat a variety of skin conditions, including eczema (itchy scalp, body), psoriasis, and dermatitis (Photo by SHVETS production/pexels)

They are used to treat a variety of skin conditions, including eczema (itchy scalp, body), psoriasis, and dermatitis. They can also be used to treat skin rashes, itching, and inflammation caused by allergies or other skin conditions.

They are often used in combination with other medications, such as antihistamines, to provide the best results.

Withdrawal Symptoms

When topical steroids are used for an extended period of time, the skin can become dependent on them. This can lead to a condition known as "topical steroid withdrawal" (TSW) when the medication is discontinued. Symptoms of TSW can include redness, itching, burning, and even a "rebound" of the original skin condition.

TSW can be treated with a gradual reduction in the use of medication and the use of alternative treatments such as moisturizers.

Side Effects

They can cause a variety of side effects, including skin thinning, stretch marks, and changes in skin color. They can also cause acne and other skin infections.

In rare cases, they can cause more serious side effects, such as an increased risk of skin cancer. It's important to use topical steroids as directed by a healthcare provider and to report any unusual side effects to a healthcare provider.

Precautions

Topical steroids should not be used on the face, especially around the eyes, unless directed by a healthcare provider. They should also not be used on broken or infected skin.

They should only be used as directed by a healthcare provider and should not be used for longer than the recommended time period.

These steroids are a useful medications for treating a variety of skin conditions (Photo by Jin H)

A word from Sportskeeda

These steroids are useful medications for treating a variety of skin conditions, but they should be used with caution. They can cause side effects and withdrawal symptoms if used for an extended period of time. It's important to use them as directed by a healthcare provider and to report any unusual side effects to a healthcare provider.

Alternative treatment options such as moisturizers should be considered, especially when used for a long period of time. People should also be aware of the risks and side effects associated with topical steroids and should discuss them with their healthcare provider before starting treatment.

Poll : 0 votes