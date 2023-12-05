Try the dumbbell supinated curl to improve your arm strength and size    

The dumbbell supinated curl, also called the underhand bicep curl, is a staple in any arms workout routine. It is an essential exercise that helps develop bigger and stronger biceps while working on other secondary muscles as well. The movement involves curling your palms up while flexing your elbows towards your chest.

The best thing about the dumbbell supinated curl is that it's beginner-friendly, simple and suitable for all fitness levels. This incredible bicep exercise can be done using dumbbells, a resistance band or even a barbell depending on your personal preferences.

Read on to learn more about the supinated dumbbell curl – instructions on how you can do it, primary and secondary muscles worked, beginner tips and mistakes that should be avoided when doing it.

How to perform the dumbbell supinated curl?

Dumbbell supinated curl develops bigger arms. (Image via Freepik/master1305)

Here’s how to do the dumbbell supinated curl correctly:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand using a supinated grip, i.e., palms facing in the front. Stand straight with both feet at shoulder distance and keep your back stable.

Step 2: Extend your arms straight until they are parallel to the floor.

Step 3: Now with your elbows faced to the sides, slowly curl the weights up until they reach your shoulder height.

Step 4: Contract your biceps at the top of the movement and then return your arms to their initial positions.

Step 5: Repeat the exercise.

Muscles targeted

The supinated dumbbell curl targets the biceps. (Image via Pexels/Pikx By Panther)

Primary muscles targeted: The primary muscles worked by the supinated bicep curl are your biceps brachii.

Secondary muscles targeted: The secondary muscles targeted by the dumbbell supinated curl are the brachialis and the brachioradialis. Additionally, the dumbbell supinated biceps curl works the back and abs muscles as they help stabilize the body during this exercise.

Important beginner tips to keep in mind

Use lightweight dumbbells. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

While the dumbbell supinated curl is an easy exercise, there are still a few things you must keep in mind to make the most of this exercise.

First of all, make sure to use a dumbbell that’s comfortable enough for you to complete at least 10 reps on each side.

Do not use momentum while curling the dumbbells.

Always utilize the concentric part of the exercise while contracting your target muscles.

When performing the upward movement, make sure to keep your shoulders stable and avoid bending your body backwards or forward.

Extend both arms fully at the bottom of the movement to reduce momentum.

Mistakes to look out for

Avoid common mistakes to make the most of supinated dumbbell curls. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko)

When performing the dumbbell supinated curl, make sure to avoid the below-listed mistakes. Avoiding these mistakes will ensure the safety and effectiveness of this arm workout.

1. Curving your back

Many exercisers bend their back when performing this exercise, particularly when bringing the dumbbells up. Doing so not only adds extra pressure on the spine but causes muscle strain, too. So, to avoid any kind of muscle strain and injuries, keep your back straight and protect your spine.

2. Swinging your arms

Another very common mistake that people make when doing the dumbbell supinated curl is swinging their arms to bring the weights up. To avoid this, make sure you do not use very heavy dumbbells, instead go for lighter ones and work your way up as you become stronger and more confident.

Lifting lighter weights and increasing the reps will enhance your gains and most importantly, will reduce the risk of injuries and strains.

Moreover, keep your movements slow and controlled and avoid rushing the movement. Curl the dumbbells upward very slowly and allow them to come back to their initial position in a controlled manner. Rushing through the motion is not only unsafe but it will also keep you away from the benefits of this exercise and lead to unnecessary muscle stress as well.

Lastly, if you are new to dumbbell supinated curl, go for lightweight dumbbells and aim for 3 sets of 10 reps on each side. If you are an advanced exerciser, however, choose a heavier pair of dumbbells and go for 3 sets of at least 8 reps on each side. Gradually increase your reps as you become more comfortable.