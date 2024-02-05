Try Katie Austin's deep core workout for a strong and functional core

Katie Austin stands at the forefront of fitness innovation, offering routines that are not only effective but also adaptable to any lifestyle. Her comprehensive approach to fitness, which has a variety of exercises suitable for all levels, has made her programs a favorite among those seeking to enhance their physical health from the comfort of their homes.

Austin's expertise is backed by a solid foundation of certifications in fitness training and health coaching, alongside her engaging presence on several media platforms and collaborations with renowned publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her YouTube channel and her website, in particular, is a treasure trove of workout videos, including the highly praised deep core series aimed at fortifying the body's core muscles.

Katie Austin's deep core workout

Katie Austin (Image via YouTube/ Katie Austin)

Core Muscles

Austin's deep core workout engages the transverse abdominis - the muscle layer that lies beneath the more visible 'six-pack' muscles, playing a pivotal role in stabilizing the core. This workout is meticulously designed to target these deep muscles, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive core strengthening routine.

This workout is structured around nine key exercises, strategically sequenced to engage and challenge the core muscles over a session of 35 minutes, interspersed with brief 15-minute rest periods.

Here's a breakdown of the routine:

Toe Taps: This exercise begins by activating the lower abdominal muscles, targeting the precision of movement essential for engaging not only the pelvic floor but also the transverse abdominis.

Hip Bridges: Transitioning to the posterior chain, Hip Bridges call into action the glutes and hamstrings, which are crucial for pelvic stability. This exercise does more than just engage the core; it strengthens the back muscles, supports proper posture, and enhances the body's overall power and stability.

Dead Bugs: Known for enhancing coordination, Dead Bugs require the activation of the entire core, challenging the individual to maintain stability throughout the movement. This exercise targets the deep core muscles along with the rectus abdominis and obliques, promoting balance and strength across the core.

Katie Austin (Image via YouTube/ Katie Austin)

Reverse Crunches: Focusing specifically on the lower abdominals, Reverse Crunches intensify the workout's emphasis on deep core activation. This movement not only targets the transverse abdominis but also engages the rectus abdominis, contributing to the sculpting of the abdominal muscles.

Reverse Crunch to Alternating Leg Lower: Adding a dynamic component, this exercise extends the challenge by engaging the transverse abdominis with each leg's alternating lowering movement.

Full Body Suitcase Crunch: This compound movement integrates the upper and lower body, demanding a total core engagement. The Full Body Suitcase Crunch is exceptional for targeting the entire abdominal region, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and deep-set transverse abdominis, ensuring a comprehensive core workout that enhances muscular endurance and strength.

100s: Drawing inspiration from Pilates, the 100s exercise is designed to build endurance in the core muscles. The rhythmic breathing technique that accompanies the movement not only aids in muscle engagement but also in oxygenation of the body, enhancing the overall workout efficiency.

Hover Plank Knee Taps: By introducing movement into the traditional plank position, Hover Plank Knee Taps target core stability from a variety of angles. This exercise challenges the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and obliques, ensuring a dynamic and effective core workout.

Katie Austin (Image via YouTube/ Katie Austin)

Bear Plank 3 Sec Hold: Concluding the workout, the Bear Plank 3 Sec Hold demands high levels of stability and core strength. This exercise not only focuses on the transverse abdominis but also places emphasis on the muscles supporting the spine, ensuring a strong and stable core.

Katie Austin's deep core workout passes the traditional exercise routines by offering a holistic approach to core strengthening. It's a testament to her commitment to making fitness attainable and impactful, demonstrating her influence in the fitness community as a trusted and motivational figure.