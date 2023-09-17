Try this sleep-inducing trick for a restful sleep tonight

Are you struggling to get a cozy night's sleep? If so, you can try a simple yet effective sleep-inducing trick that you can try tonight. Sleep is important for overall well-being, and lack of quality sleep can take a heavy toll on your daily life.

Recent research has shown that a warm footbath before bedtime can promote good sleep. By soaking your feet in warm water for just 20 minutes, you can experience a relaxed and improved sleep quality.

This sleep-inducing technique has been studied and proven to have positive effects on the body's temperature regulation and blood circulation, leading to a more peaceful and refreshing bedtime.

In this article, we explore a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, which studied the effects of a warm footbath on sleep quality in older adults with good and poor sleep.

Exploring the effects of a warm footbath on sleep quality

Soaking your feet in hot water helps regulate body temperature (Image via Unsplash/Rune Enstad)

The study titled, "Effect of a warm footbath before bedtime on body temperature and sleep in older adults with good and poor sleep: an experimental crossover trial" aimed to explore the effects of a warm footbath on body temperature and sleep quality in older adults.

The researchers enrolled 25 participants, aged 59.8 ± 3.7 years, with good and poor sleep quality. The participants underwent three consecutive nights of monitoring, with adaptation and sleep apnea screening on the first night.

On the following two nights, they were randomly assigned to foot bathing or non-bathing conditions. Footbathing involved a 20-minute immersion in 40°C water temperature.

Benefits of a warm footbath before bedtime

Sleep-inducing trick - Improves your sleep quality. (Image via Unsplash/Sofia Holberg)

The results indicate that a warm footbath before sleep greatly increased and sustained foot temperatures in both good and poor sleepers. The pattern of core temperature during foot bathing was gradually elevated, with better sleepers experiencing a more significant increase.

However, there were no significant differences in polysomnographic sleep or perceived sleep quality between the non-bathing and bathing nights for both groups.

Implications and benefits

The study found that soaking your feet in warm water before bed can increase the temperature of the feet and warm up the rest of your body. That can help improve blood flow and relaxation, leading to a more restful sleep.

By doing so, it may help improve sleep quality in older adults.

Practical tips for a sleep-inducing footbath

Setting a soothing ambiance can help. (Image via Unsplash/Wc So)

If you're interested in trying this sleep-inducing trick, here are some practical tips:

1) Choose the right water temperature

Set the temperature around 40°C (104°F), making sure it's warm but not very hot.

2) Set aside 20 minutes

Give enough time for a relaxing footbath session before bedtime to fully enjoy all the relaxing benefits.

3) Create a soothing environment

Enhance the calming effect of the footbath by dimming the lights, playing soft music or adding a few drops of lavender essential oil to the water.

4) Practice safety

Be careful while using hot water, and immerse only your feet. Make sure the water level is comfortable and safe.

Incorporating a warm footbath in your bedtime routine may be a simple but effective way to help improve sleep quality. With the findings from the aforementioned study and the practical sleep-inducing tips mentioned, you may find yourself feeling more relaxed and ready for sleep.

However, it's important to note that personal experiences may vary, and a warm footbath may not suit everyone. If you continue to experience sleep disturbances, it's best to consult a healthcare professional for customised advice.

Remember, quality sleep is essential for improving overall health and well-being, so don't hesitate to explore natural and evidence-based solutions to help improve your sleep quality.

A warm footbath is an easy and non-invasive sleep-inducing option that you can try tonight to ensure a peaceful and restful sleep.