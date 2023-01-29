What Is a Foot Detox? Does It Really Help?

Foot detox is gaining popularity as a means to get rid of any harmful toxins from the body.

Impurities in the air, chemicals at home, and cosmetics are all examples of potential toxins. Ionic foot detox baths are now being provided at several health and wellness spas, alternative health clinics, and even for use at home due to their recent surge in popularity.

Here's everything you need to know if you're wondering what a foot detox is and if it can benefit you.

Foot Detox Bath: What Is It Actually?

Did you even know that the foot has thousands of pores and several sweat glands? It's not surprising that detoxifying footbaths have been practiced for millennia in Eastern and Ayurvedic traditions.

The Romans employed this method of healing in conjunction with open air baths to remove pollutants from the body through osmosis and diffusion processes.

Typically, the setting resembles a simple foot wash, with a simple tub filled with warm water. Then, what’s the catch? The atoms in the water molecules are charged by a low-voltage electric current that's released by an ionizing apparatus.

Detox baths are supposed to remove toxins. (Image via Unsplash/WC So)

These charged atoms are said to draw out and remove harmful toxins from the body. In essence, the toxins that clog up your system are dragged out of your feet as though by a magnet.

According to proponents, a foot detox bath purges heavy metals and poisons from the body through the feet.

Does Foot Detox Really Work?

Some people believe that foot detox helps in feeling relaxed. (Image via Pexels/Camila Cordeiro)

Some people believe it produces an ionic field that cleans and purifies the body using charged particles called ions. Water is split into H+ and OH- ions by the system, which ionizes water molecules.

Following their attraction and neutralization of pollutants and heavy metals with an opposing charge, these ions are then thought to draw them out of the feet through the bottom. Hydrogen in the water is said to receive a positive charge because of this process. The negatively charged poisons in the body are drawn to the positive charge. After using this technique, you will be at ease and feel refreshed.

According to popular belief, the ions in the foot bath water have a charge that enables them to adhere to any heavy metals and contaminants in the body, much like a magnet does. As a result, contaminants can be expelled through the soles of your feet.

Does Change in Water Color Indicate Something?

Some proponents of foot detox assert that the detox is effective if the color of the water in the foot bath changes. That's untrue, though.

The effectiveness of the detox is unrelated to the hue of the water. Numerous commonplace factors, such as the presence of pollutants in the water, can cause the color of the water to change. That frequently occurs when using tap water. Even the foot bath itself could be the cause of the water's color change.

Some of the metal from the foot detox bath may rust with use due to the product's electricity. That might be the cause of some of the water's coloring. Additionally, most foot detoxes use unique salts in the water, which can interact with and change the color of the water.

Everyone can benefit from soaking foot in water for some time. (Image via Unsplash/Ze Zorzan)

Even though there's no evidence to support their usage, these detoxification therapies are unlikely to cause any harm to most people.

Almost everyone can benefit from the relaxation a warm foot soak can offer, with the exception of those who have open wounds or an infection in their feet. However, you don't have to buy an expensive foot detox product.

After a long day, foot soaks can be a wonderful way to unwind or improve circulation in the feet. They might also be helpful if you have an athlete's foot.

Poll : 0 votes