6 Best Beach Exercises That Will Make You Feel Refreshed & Happy

Planning to spend the day at the beach? Exercises might add a refreshing twist to your plans!

Working out at the beach can relieve your muscles, making them feel less tense. This means you can enjoy your time more fully at the beach. Besides, beach workouts will also provide a nice change to the regular gym routine.

Working out on the sand can boost muscle activation, reduce injury, lessen post-workout muscle pain, and increase intensity. The natural environment will stimulate you positively, and working out on the beach can help reduce stress, release mental fatigue, and improve your mood.

Best Beach Exercises to feel Refreshed & Happy

Check out the following beach exercises that will work out most of your major muscles and make you feel refreshed:

1) Squat Jumps

Squat leaps are a traditional plyometric exercise that targets the glutes, hip flexors, and quadriceps. Your core, calves, and hamstrings will all be working hard during this exercise, especially with the sand's unsteady surface.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms crossed in front or on your hips.

Maintaining a straight back, bend your knees and descend your hips toward the ground while keeping your weight in your heels.

When you feel a stretch in your quadriceps, wait for a count before jumping explosively by pressing through your heels and propelling yourself off the ground with your quads.

As you jump, extend your arms above you.

Softly land with your knees slightly bent.

Rep 10 times more.

2) Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are an excellent lower-body exercise that targets your quadriceps, calves, glutes, and hip flexors. When performed on sand, your core will be tested as your body works harder to maintain balance.

Instructions:

Place your hands on your hips and your feet shoulder-width apart.

Take a large stride forward, keeping your alternate foot behind you.

Lower your body toward the ground by bending your knees while maintaining a straight back and engaged core.

Lower your body until your back knee is practically touching the ground, and your front leg is bent 90 degrees.

Push through your heel to extend your front leg while bringing your back leg out in front of you in a large stride and repeating the process.

Attempt 20 paces.

3) Crab Walk

Bodyweight exercises inspired by animals, such as the Crab Walk, can provide an unequal full-body workout that increases joint strength as well as core stability, strength, and power. This exercise focuses on glutes, hip flexors, shoulders, and core.

Instructions:

Sit on the ground, knees bent, feet flat in front of you, and hands behind you, fingers pointing forward.

Lift your hips and contract your abs. Maintain your hips up the entire time.

Walk forward using your right foot and left hand first, then swap to your left foot and left hand.

Continue alternating back and forth while maintaining your hips high.

Before lowering yourself to the ground, try 10 paces.

4) Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a plyometric exercise that strengthens multiple muscles at the same time. They also aid in fat loss and muscle building without the use of weights. Performing this exercise on the sand can be quite fun.

Instructions:

Stand straight, feet together, arms fully extended, hands by your sides, and toes pointed front.

Next, in a quick motion, slightly bend your knee, jump your feet out to your sides, swing your arms out to either side, and raising them above your head, clap them together.

Make sure you do all of these things at the same time.

After touching down, reverse the pattern and return to your starting position with your arms by your sides and your feet together.

Rep the entire process, completing 10 to 100 reps for around six sets.

Maintain proper posture by not slouching or twisting your toes outward.

5) Plank Shoulder Taps

Plank shoulder taps will engage your entire core and put your shoulder muscles to test as they work to support you, especially on sand.

Instructions:

Put your body in a straight line from your shoulders to your heels and perform a plank push-up.

Maintain an engaged core and level hips as you raise your left arm to contact your right shoulder before returning it to the ground.

Reverse the process with your right arm. That's one more time.

Rep 10 times.

6) Tuck Jumps

Tuck jumps in the sand may reduce the impact on your joints while working out and is generally considered to be safer and more comfortable for your joints. Tuck jumps target your hamstrings, quadriceps, abs, glutes, and hip flexors.

Instructions:

Stand shoulder-width apart and engage your core while maintaining your chest high.

Hinge your hips and bend your knees as you lower yourself to the ground a few inches.

Push yourself into the air with a jump, pulling your knees up toward your chest.

Before beginning the next jump, land on both feet with a slight bend in your knees.

Rep 10 times.

Takeaway

These exercises can be fun to perform on the beach, with the sand beneath you and the wind playing around you. Working out naturally releases happy hormones in the body, so rest assured that you will be happy and relaxed, and your muscles will thank you for the workout.

You will most likely be working out under the sun, in which case you should cool down after the workout with proper stretches. This will help protect your heart health by gradually lowering your heart rate.

Additionally, even if you do not feel thirsty, keep yourself hydrated at all times. If you feel dizzy or sick, stop immediately and seek medical attention.

