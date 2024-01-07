Trying wormwood tea? All you need to know about the herb

Wormwood, frequently referred to as wormwood, is a herb valued for its smell and medicinal properties. Wormwood provides numerous benefits, including pain and inflammation relief, as well as protection against stress, oxidation, and parasites.

Preparing wormwood tea is a delightfully simple process. You'll need dry wormwood leaves and petals, hot water, and a teapot or cup to get started. Approximately 1-2 tablespoons of dry wormwood per glass of hot water are used in the preparation. You gently pour the boiling water onto the dried wormwood once it has cooled significantly.

8 wormwood tea benefits

1) Fights pain or inflammation

Artemisinin, derived from wormwood, boasts impressive anti-inflammatory effects. Studies suggest it achieves this by influencing cytokines and proteins involved in initiating inflammation.

By doing so, wormwood can potentially lessen inflammation-related discomfort such as pain, redness, and swelling.

Benefits of wormwood tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mareefe)

2) Promotes better digestion

Wormwood could play a role in aiding digestion. Some research implies that Bitter herbs like wormwood could stimulate saliva production, increase gastric juice, and suppress hunger—all factors that might aid digestion. However, we need more research to fully understand how bitter herbs affect digestion.

Importance of wormwood tea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ahmed aqtai)

3) Malaria

Malaria is a harmful disease caused when a parasite, transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, infects human blood vessels.

Artemisinin is an anti-malarial herb that is the most potent on the market. It is well-known for rapidly lowering the quantity of parasites in the circulatory systems of malaria patients.

Benefits of wormwood (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by maria)

4) Enhanced liver health

Wormwood has been shown in animal models to have hepatoprotective effects by lowering oxidation and demonstrating anti-inflammatory qualities, hence minimizing liver damage. It may be utilized in conjunction with a liver flush to help relieve congestion in this vital organ.

Importance of wormwood (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mykola)

5) Enhanced appetite

Wormwood has also been used primarily in the form of a carminative herb that helps relieve gas as well as a stimulant for an adequate appetite.

Wormwood tea's bitter taste helps promote hunger, which may aid in gaining weight for those who have a poor appetite.

Importance of wormwood (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

6) Enhanced immunity system

To grasp this, consider the immune system as well as how it functions. In a nutshell, the immune response is the body's defense against poisons, bacteria, viruses, and other potentially hazardous intruders. Its major mission is to identify and destroy these alien invaders before they can make you sick.

Our immune systems become more vulnerable to illness and infection when they are impaired or weakened. Fortunately, sweet wormwood may enhance the body's immune system by increasing antioxidant activity.

Importance of wormwood (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by thought catalog)

Wormwood tea side effects

Wormwood is likely to be safe when consumed in proportions found in meals and drinks such as bitters and vermouth, provided that these goods are thujone-free.

When eaten orally, thujone-containing wormwood is known to be safe. Some possible side effects of thujone include:

Seizures,

muscular breakdown (rhabdomyolysis),

kidney damage,

anxiousness,

trouble falling asleep,

recurring nightmares,

nausea,

cramps in the stomach,

dizziness,

shaking hands,

urine retention,

dehydration,

numbness of the limbs and legs

paralysis,

Death is one possible side effect of thujone.

Wormwood tea is a beverage valued for its smell and medicinal properties. Wormwood provides numerous advantages, including pain and inflammation relief, as well as protection against stress, oxidation, and parasites.