Turmeric Coffee: What It Is, Benefits, and Recipes

Turmeric coffee has gained popularity recently. It's a colorful and flavorful beverage that contains several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Turmeric is a popular spice that's widely used in Indian cooking and traditional medicine. It contains a compound called curcumin, which is an anti-inflammatory compound.

Turmeric is also used to prepare a golden milk latte, along with other spices, such as ginger, black pepper, or cinnamon. In this article, we will analyze the benefits of turmeric coffee and bring you some recipes to make this beverage at home.

What is Turmeric Coffee?

This beverage is a basic combination of turmeric powder and black coffee. Adding dairy is optional. To make this drink more palatable and interesting, the following ingredients may also be used:

dairy creamer

plant-based milk

sweetener

butter

coconut oil

black pepper

cloves

cinnamon

ginger

You can also add vanilla essence if you're preparing a golden milk latte instead of regular turmeric coffee.

Turmeric Nutrition Facts

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a tablespoon of turmeric contains:

Calories : 29 kcal

: 29 kcal Protein : 0.91 grams

: 0.91 grams Fat : 0.31 grams

: 0.31 grams Carbohydrates : 6.31 grams

: 6.31 grams Fiber : 2.1 grams

: 2.1 grams Sugar : 0.3 grams

: 0.3 grams Manganese : 26% of Daily Value (DV)

: 26% of Daily Value (DV) Iron : 16% of DV

: 16% of DV Potassium : 5% of DV

: 5% of DV Vitamin C: 3% of DV

It can be observed that turmeric isn't a significant source of calories, proteins, and fats. It's, however, a moderate source of manganese and non-heme iron.

Benefits of Turmeric Coffee

Curcumin and other anti-inflammatory compounds, called curcuminoids, can offer several potential benefits. These include:

Reduced inflammation: Curcumin present in turmeric may help reduce chronic inflammation, which has been linked to chronic inflammatory conditions like cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cognitive decline, and irritable bowel disease.

Curcumin present in turmeric may help reduce chronic inflammation, which has been linked to chronic inflammatory conditions like cancer, heart disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cognitive decline, and irritable bowel disease. Reduced pain: Turmeric coffee may reduce joint and nerve pain. Several herbal pain relief supplements include curcumin as a key ingredient.

Turmeric coffee may reduce joint and nerve pain. Several herbal pain relief supplements include curcumin as a key ingredient. Reduced oxidative damage: Curcumin may help fight harmful free radicals, which cause oxidative damage to our cells at higher levels. Free radicals are also associated with several chronic inflammatory conditions.

Curcumin may help fight harmful free radicals, which cause oxidative damage to our cells at higher levels. Free radicals are also associated with several chronic inflammatory conditions. Improved immunity: Reduced inflammation in the body has a positive effect on the immune system. The body is able to function properly and fight harmful pathogens.

Turmeric Coffee Recipes

Here are two easy and simple recipes to make your own turmeric beverage at home:

1) Classic Turmeric Latte

Ingredients:

2/3 cup unsweetened milk (any milk can be used)

1 teaspoon honey

Stevia, optional

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

A pinch of ground cinnamon

A pinch of ground ginger

A pinch of pepper

1/8 cup hot brewed espresso

Instructions:

In a tea pot combine the milk, honey, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and pepper. You may add stevia at this stage, if required.

Heat over medium heat till it's hot, whisking vigorously using a hand whisk or a coffee frother till the milk starts to foam.

Take the espresso into a coffee cup, and pour the turmeric mixture on it.

Sprinkle some cinnamon, and enjoy your frothy turmeric coffee at home.

2) Vanilla Turmeric Coffee

Ingredients:

2 cups milk (dairy or plant-based)

1/4 tsp ground turmeric

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

1 tsp of honey (you can also use maple syrup)

Instructions:

Take all the ingredients in a teapot, and stir till they're fully mixed.

Bring the mixture to a boil, and simmer over low heat for 2-4 minutes. Stir to remove any clumping.

Use a milk frother or a whisk to prepare your milk. You may also use the milk without frothing.

Pour the mixture into glasses, and add the milk. Enjoy your vanilla turmeric coffee.

Bottom Line

Turmeric coffee can offer several anti-inflammatory benefits such as reduced joint pain and improved immunity. You can also use turmeric to prepare other foods. It's advisable not to use excess turmeric, though, as it may cause stomach issues.

