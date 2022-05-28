Fact Check: Does Turmeric Help You Lose Weight?

Turmeric, aka 'the golden spice' is renowned for its medicinal properties. However, you might sometimes wonder if Turmeric helps you lose weight.

Turmeric is a fragrant eastern root that is often used in Indian cuisine and is praised for its therapeutic benefits. It has a brown skin that looks like a sweet potato and brilliant orange flesh that tastes earthy, sweet and mildly spicy.

While powdered turmeric is more commonly found in the spice aisle of your local supermarket, raw turmeric is also accessible, found in the vegetables section.

So, before you call your favourite Indian restaurant, let's look at the science behind whether turmeric helps you lose weight:

Is it true that turmeric helps you lose weight?

Curcumin, a molecule with high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, is responsible for most of turmeric's health benefits. The fact that turmeric helps you lose weight has been found in recent research. You might wonder, though, if turmeric is indeed useful and how much of it you have to consume to see its benefits.

When administered in large dosages in multiple animal experiments, curcumin is shown to not only enhance weight loss but also help prevent regaining weight. It can also inhibit fat tissue formation and increase insulin sensitivity.

Curcumin is also recognised as anti-inflammatory. Test-tube studies suggest that it may help prevent obesity-related inflammatory indicators. Similar signs have been found in those who are overweight or obese, suggesting that curcumin could help them lose weight.

Benefits of turmeric

Now that you know turmeric can help you lose weight, here's some of its beneficial properties:

1) Anti-inflammatory properties

Obesity, like many other chronic disorders, is characterised by inflammation. The release of pro-inflammatory cytokines is associated with obesity, which leads to chronic inflammation.

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce systemic inflammation, which is one of the factors that causes obesity.

Curcumin is an antioxidant that decreases inflammation in adipose, pancreatic and other body tissues. That can help reduce high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, and other metabolic problems, according to research published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

Curcumin can reduce fat tissue formation, according to a study conducted at Tufts University in 2009.

2) Controlling blood sugar levels

Turmeric also helps with weight loss by lowering insulin resistance and managing blood sugar levels. As a result, visceral fat is not retained in the body.

3) Bile production

Turmeric helps you lose weight. When ingested in moderation, it increases the bile secretion in the stomach. Bile is a gastrointestinal liquid that helps with fat emulsification and metabolic management.

However, according to a 2017 research in Foods, curcumin's benefits aren't fully evident when consumed alone. That's due to poor absorption, rapid metabolism, and rapid elimination unless it's combined with other components. Black pepper is one of them, as it activates curcumin in the body by 2000%.

How to incorporate turmeric in your diet?

There are many ways in which you can include turmeric in your diet. Here are some of them:

1) Turmeric tea

This delectable beverage is not only high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory qualities and Vitamin C, but it can also be served hot or cold, depending on your preference (or the weather).

Simply add a cup or two of water to the saucepan, and bring to the boil. Once the water starts boiling, add a dash of turmeric. You may use a piece or powder of cinnamon to your tea. Cinnamon also aids in weight loss. Stir properly; pour into a cup, and serve when lukewarm.

2) As a spice

Another approach is to include turmeric in curries, rice dishes, cakes and other cuisines on a regular basis.

3) Turmeric milk golden latte

A golden latte is not only delicious, but it's also excellent for you, thanks to its immune-boosting properties. This simple drink combines turmeric health advantages with those of ginger, cinnamon and milk (or your favourite milk substitute).

Warm the milk, and do not boil it, for 6-7 minutes. Add the turmeric powder to the milk in a glass. Stir thoroughly.

Remember that turmeric is not a miraculous spice; to lose weight, you'll need to consume a nutritious diet, and do exercise. The same goes for all spices, herbs and other healthful foods, even if they've been shown to help lose weight.

Bottom Line

While preliminary findings about turmeric's benefits are promising, more research is needed on whether turmeric helps you lose weight.

The best way to lose weight safely is to have a nutritious diet, and do exercise regularly. Turmeric can be used to support a healthy diet and exercise routine, but it is not a weight-loss panacea. Before this spice can be recommended for weight loss, more studies are required.

