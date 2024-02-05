Types of anxiety that you did not know are good for you!

There are various types of anxiety that we experience in our lives. However, can any of these be good for us? Yes, they can help us in unique ways. While we all recognize the negative effects of chronic anxiety on our lives, we forget to see the other side of the coin. Not all types of anxiety create a hinderance in our lives and, in many ways, have long existed to protect us.

We have learned to believe that all 'anxiety' is detrimental to our well-being. However, it is important to remember that anxiety, like other emotions, is normal. Even if we want to completely remove it from our lives, it won't be possible since it has existed to aid our survival. Any emotion that we experience at its extreme can impact us; this includes anxiety. But this shouldn't stop us from acknowledging its potential benefits.

Not all types of anxiety are bad for us. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Which types of anxiety are helpful for us?

Yes anxiety can affect our mental health, both positively and negatively. (Image via Unsplash/ Chase Clark)

Anxiety is often experienced as worry or apprehension about an event or experience. While excessive anxiety can hinder our lives, a moderate level of anxiety can prepare us and get us motivated.

Here are some common areas where you will notice the positive effects of different types of anxiety.

1. Anxiety that enhances performance

Did you know that an optimum amount of stress or anxiety is linked to peak performance? Yes, if the task is too easy and doesn't challenge your skills, you are not likely to feel anxious. This leads to boredom when completing that task. On the other hand, if the task is too hard and you have no skills to deal with it, it creates a lot of anxiety. Moderate anxiety helps you fight the fear of rejection.

2. Anxiety that enhances survival

Types of anxiety make us aware of our surroundings and their impact on us. (Image via Pexels/ Alexander Nerozya)

You are driving and suddenly a rabbit comes in front of you. What would you do in this situation? Before you think about it, your body will be ready to respond to this situation. Your anxiety will activate your bodily symptoms and prepare you to enhance your and the rabbit's survival.

3. Anxiety that helps in fighting unfairness

A lot of us succumb to pressure and don't speak up for our rights. For instance, it can be a boss who is unfairly scolding you or a family member who is making judgements. Anxiety, in a way, helps you establish healthy boundaries and fight unfairness. It prepares you both emotionally and physically.

4. Anxiety that helps our relationships

A healthy relationship allows anxieties and worries to exist. It shows that you can be vulnerable about your emotions and share them with your partner. It also keeps you motivated to make it better and fight for a better future.

Moderation and regulation are often the keys to understanding the impact of mental health concerns on our bodies. Anxiety is not inherently a bad emotion. By recognizing the positive effects of different types of anxiety on our bodies, you can move towards harnessing this energy. This can become the fuel for your everyday activities and may help you get closer to your desired outcomes.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.