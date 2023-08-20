Types of cardio exercises: Finding the best fit for your fitness goals

There are numerous types of cardio exercises, but when most people think of cardio, they often envision running as the go-to option.

Cardio offers a range of activities that can get the heart pumping and body moving. From high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to steady-state options like jogging and low-intensity activities like walking, there's a type of cardio to suit everyone's preferences and goals.

Understanding cardiovascular exercise

Cardiovascular exercises, also known as aerobic exercises, are designed to elevate heart rate and improve overall cardiovascular health.

While weight loss is a common objective, cardio offers far-reaching benefits beyond shedding pounds. Strengthening the heart, burning calories, enhancing mood, expanding lung capacity and reducing risk of various health conditions are some of the benefits associated with regular cardio workouts.

Benefits of cardio

Regular cardiovascular exercise boasts an array of benefits that make it a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the key benefits include:

Heart health : Cardio strengthens the heart muscle, enhancing its efficiency and reducing risk of heart disease.

Weight management : Cardio workouts help burn calories, contributing to weight loss or maintenance when combined with a balanced diet.

: Cardio workouts help burn calories, contributing to weight loss or maintenance when combined with a balanced diet. Mental well-being : Engaging in cardio activities triggers release of endorphins, which can improve mood, alleviate stress and reduce anxiety.

: Engaging in cardio activities triggers release of endorphins, which can improve mood, alleviate stress and reduce anxiety. Lung capacity : Aerobic exercises increase lung capacity, enhancing oxygen exchange and overall respiratory function.

: Aerobic exercises increase lung capacity, enhancing oxygen exchange and overall respiratory function. Bone density : Weight-bearing cardio exercises like hiking and climbing stairs can contribute to improved bone density.

: Weight-bearing cardio exercises like hiking and climbing stairs can contribute to improved bone density. Reduced health risks: Regular cardio reduces risk of conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and certain cancers.

Different types of cardio workouts

When it comes to choosing a cardio workout, variety is key.

Here are three main types of cardio exercises to consider, each offering unique benefits:

#1 High intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve alternating between short bursts of intense activity and periods of rest or low-intensity movement.

This approach effectively raises the heart rate and provides benefits like increased metabolism, muscle strength and power. HIIT is time-efficient and suitable for those seeking rapid calorie burning and muscle toning.

Examples of HIIT cardio exercises include sprints, burpees and cycling intervals.

#2 Moderate intensity steady state (MISS) cardio

MISS cardio involves maintaining a steady heart rate within the range of 140 to 160 beats per minute.

Activities like jogging, using the elliptical or stair climbing fall under this category. MISS workouts are ideal for individuals aiming to improve endurance, enhance lung capacity and burn a significant number of calories.

They offer a well-rounded option for those looking to maintain a moderate level of intensity during their workouts.

#3 Low intensity steady state (LISS) cardio

LISS cardio focuses on maintaining a heart rate between 100 and 130 beats per minute.

Activities like walking and easy-paced cycling fall into this category. LISS is a great option for individuals seeking fat-burning potential without the intensity of HIIT or MISS workouts.

It's beneficial for weight loss, stress reduction and individuals who prefer low-impact activities. LISS is particularly suitable for beginners due to its simplicity and lower recovery period.

Choosing among various cardio types

Selecting the optimal form of cardiovascular exercise depends on a variety of factors, including your fitness objectives, personal preferences and daily routine.

If your aim is to efficiently burn calories and sculpt muscles within a condensed timeframe, HIIT could be the ideal solution. Meanwhile, MISS cardio presents a well-rounded approach to enhancing stamina and expending energy over an extended duration.

For individuals who're either new to working out or favor activities with reduced impact, LISS cardio offers a milder avenue for elevating heart rate and reaping the rewards of cardiovascular engagement.

Incorporating cardiovascular activities in your regular routine can have a significant impact on overall health and well-being. Whether your goals include losing weight, improving emotional condition or increasing overall physical fitness, the various types of cardio options serve as a versatile tool for helping achieve your goals.

There are many types of cardio exercises, each offering distinct benefits in your fitness journey.

From HIIT to MISS and LISS, the world of cardio is rich with options that cater to different fitness levels and objectives. By understanding the different types of cardio and their benefits, you can make an informed decision about the best fit as per your goals and preferences.