Types of self care: Nurturing Your Mind, Body, and Soul

You might have heard about the different types of self care practices coming up these days. What is self care for you? For some, it involves taking some time out and relaxing. For others, it may involve engaging in an artistic pursuit.

There are many types of self care, all of which involve engaging in things that improve the quality of your life. They help you feel less anxious, enhance your emotional wellness, and even enhance your productivity.

When was the last time you engaged in different types of self care? (Image via Pexels/ Taryn Elliott)

What do we mean by self care? Why is it crucial for our mental health?

Why is it important to utilise the different types of self care? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Effectively prioritizing ourselves amidst the demands of modern society requires an active commitment to caring for oneself. Practicing self-love through strategies like self care for mental health is key to protecting one's overall well-being.

Investing meaningful energy and attention toward physical, mental, social, or emotional goals embedded in everyone's psyche is crucial for our lives. Each person may approach self-care differently, especially when faced with distressing situations or simply seeking joy.

On another note, failing to prioritize self care often adversely affects mental health. Lifestyle modifications coupled with specific self care strategies can aid in managing one's current condition and avoiding aggravation. In essence, taking care of yourself must be a top priority if you plan on coping effectively with various mental health issues.

What are the different types of self care?

We can regain more control over our life by implementing various types of self care. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

To help you better understand why it's necessary to take care of every aspect of your life, let's explore the six different types of self-care:

1) Self care for Mental Health

This is one of the most common types of self care. Self care activities for mental health lie on a continuum. Journaling, meditation, and therapy are all examples of different types of self-care activities that promote mental health as they provide opportunities for enhancing your quality of life.

2) Physical Self Care

Caring for your body is one of the most important types of self care. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Caring for your body is an incredible way of loving yourself. This could mean different things for different people. Whether it's maintaining your sleep hygiene, or fixing a diet plan, taking care of your physical health is essential for your mental health.

3) Social Self Care

It's important to build a network of good relationships and a group of people who can help you. You can spend time with loved ones, support others, or even volunteer if you find time. Psychologists have found that individuals who have a strong support network are less vulnerable to mental health concerns.

4) Emotional Self Care

It is important to incorporate at least one of these types of self care. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

We need to figure out how to pay attention and control feelings as they come up and deal with them in a healthy way. Emotional well-being may assist people to understand their feelings, become more empathetic, and find ways to deal with hard feelings. Some ways to take care of your emotions are naming your emotions, looking at the emotional wheel, or even taking therapy.

5) Practicing Professional Self care

We often forget to take care of ourselves at our workplace or professional spaces. A few ways of prioritizing professional self care are taking a lunch break every day, setting clear professional boundaries, attending events, and negotiating the demands and expectations of your work with your coworkers.

6) Incorporating Environmental Self care

Take a good look at the world around you. What do you see? Cleaning up your space can have a significant impact on your mental state. Having clean clothing to wear and a spotless, well-maintained automobile is also essential. Taking these seemingly insignificant measures can result in a more organized, stress-free life.

Self care is unique to everyone. It can have a tremendous effect on your physical and mental health as well as your perspective on life. However, it can take a lot of perseverance or intent to invest in your well-being every day.

Creating an action plan for different types of self care can be a big step toward making it an absolute necessity. It is important to cultivate a holistic approach, with different types of self care.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes