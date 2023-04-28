Understanding cat scratch fever: Causes, symptoms, and prevention tips 

We all love cats, but did you know that if an infected cat licks, bites, or scratches you, it can lead to cat scratch fever? Yes, that’s right.

Cat scratch fever, also known as cat scratch disease (CSD), is a bacterial infection that you can get from an infected cat scratch or bite. People can contract the disease from cats infected with the bacteria B. henselae (Bartonella henselae).

It can cause bumps in the skin (papules), swollen lymph nodes, fever, and many other uncomfortable symptoms.

What are the causes of cat scratch fever?

While the major cause is a scratch or bite from an infected cat, you may also contract the disease if saliva from an infected cat comes in contact with the whites of your eyes or enters into an open wound.

Cats get the bacteria from fleas and likely carry the bacteria in their saliva, though they can easily spread it to their fur, paws and other parts when they lick themselves.

In rare situations, you may get an infection from ticks and fleas carrying the bacteria. It is also important to note that you can’t get cat scratch fever from another human.

Cat scratch fever symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms include:

a blister or bump at the scratch or bite area

headaches and fatigue

swollen lymph nodes

body aches

fever

sore throat

loss of appetite

Infection can cause symptoms like severe body pain. (Photo via Pexels/Dany Kurniawan)

Several rare symptoms can also occur as a result of a more serious infection from the disease. These may include abdominal pain, severe backache, rashes on the skin, chills, prolonged fever, and joint pain.

People might not experience symptoms like swollen lymph nodes for several days or even weeks. Blisters and bumps, however, may develop on the skin within three to eight days after exposure.

What are the treatment options?

Cat bite infection isn’t a serious concern and usually doesn’t need medical treatments. However, in serious cases where people have a weak immune system, a doctor may prescribe antibiotics for the treatment.

For swollen lymph nodes, a doctor may prescribe medications such as azithromycin for five days to reduce swelling and discomfort. Medications like rifampin, ciprofloxacin, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole can also be prescribed by doctors to cure cat scratch fever infections.

The dosage and duration of these medications can vary depending on the symptoms and severity of the infection, but they are generally prescribed for five days to up to two weeks.

Certain antibiotics can be prescribed by doctors. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

When should one be concerned about a cat bite or scratch?

Most of the symptoms of cat bite fever go away on their own after a few days. But in some cases, particularly ones where symptoms are severe, you might need immediate medical attention.

Consult your doctor if you have been bitten or scratched by a cat and experience symptoms like:

increased swelling or pain in the lymph nodes

increased redness around the cat bite that continues to increase

the bite doesn’t seem to be recovering after a few days

a high fever that lasts for several days after a cat bite or scratch

severe abdominal or bone pain

extreme tiredness

new symptoms

Preventing cat scratch fever

You can prevent infection by following certain tips. These include:

washing your hands properly after touching your cat

handling your cat gently so that they don’t bite or scratch you

not allowing your cat to lick you, particularly around your eyes, nose, mouth, and open wounds

cleaning your surroundings so that there are no fleas and ticks that can infect your cat

avoiding provoking or teasing a cat

avoid petting stray or feral cats

Do not let your cat lick you around your mouth, nose, or eyes. (Photo via Pexels/Sam Lion)

Anyone who has a cat or comes into contact with a cat is at risk of developing an infection. However, you are at greater risk if you have a weakened immune system, are pregnant, have diabetes or cancer, or have transplanted organs.

