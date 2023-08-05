Understanding croup cough: The symptoms of laryngotracheobronchitis in children and adults

Croup cough is a viral infection of the upper airway that causes swelling in the vocal cords. This makes the airway narrow, making it harder to breathe. The croup infection causes a bad cough that sounds like a bark. It usually affects children under the age of 5.

Croup disease is mainly active in the fall and winter seasons and could be difficult to get rid of. It is a contagious disease that can easily be transmitted to others. A child can suffer from croup more than once.

What is croup cough?

Croup infection involves swellings around the vocal cords (Image via Children's Wisconsin)

Croup cough is also known as laryngotracheobronchitis or laryngotracheitis. It is a common respiratory illness of the larynx (voice box), the trachea (windpipe), and the bronchi (bronchial tubes). Since the airway becomes narrowed in this condition when a cough forces air through the passage, the swollen vocal cords produce a bark-like sound. In this condition, a high-pitched whistling noise could be produced while taking a breath, known as a stridor.

The virus for croup is typically parainfluenza. However, the contagion might also be caused by a bacterial infection. Croup treatment is mainly a clinical diagnosis that might require the administration of corticosteroids and epinephrine in moderate to severe cases.

How to identify croup symptoms?

Symptoms of croup cough in infants can be witnessed after an onset of fever accompanied by a stuffy or runny nose. The child’s voice will become hoarse, and a barky cough could be heard as the swelling worsens. Do watch out for the following signs if the initial symptoms occur:

You may hear a high-pitched squeak when the child takes in air. This sound is known as stridor.

The child may breathe very fast or have labored breathing.

Retractions of the skin, meaning the pulling of the skin on the child’s rib cage or neck while breathing in, may occur.

The barking cough might get worse if the child gets into a state of distress and anxiety. This might set off a cycle that may worsen the condition.

Croup symptoms often worsen at night, lasting for about 3 to 5 days.

How could croup treatment be effectively done?

Treatment for croup may involve a prescription of a steroid by the doctor, such as dexamethasone or nebulized epinephrine. These may be prescribed to treat the swelling in the airways. In severe cases, the doctor may need to insert a breathing tube into the patient's windpipe to help them breathe. The duration of your stay at the hospital will depend on the severity of the infection.

Croup cough in adults might require more prolonged and active treatment than in children. Adults with croup may require more time to recover from the infection. Most kids with the infection recover within 3 to 5 days of treatment.

Is croup cough contagious?

Croup is contagious, spreading from one person to another through the pathogens that are transmitted by inhaling infected respiratory droplets produced by someone who is infected. These droplets are usually produced through croup, sneezes, and coughs.

Additionally, if one comes into contact with surfaces that have been contaminated, such as doorknobs or handles on the tap, they could get the infection upon touching their nose or mouth thereafter.

Croup cough in adults is a rare occurrence and generally doesn’t come with severe symptoms even if it does happen. However, adults may also need to be hospitalized if the symptoms worsen overnight. Croup infections in children can be very painful and distressing. Adult supervision is of utmost need in cases where common cold-like symptoms occur, as it could be tough to differentiate between the two conditions in their initial stages.