Is Vocal Cord Dysfunction (VCD) Serious? What Drinks Help Improve VCD?

Vocal cord dysfunction, commonly referred to as “vocal cords” or simply “the cords”, may seem like just a simple throat symptom, but this condition is more complex than it seems.

On top of the common response of clearing your throat upon experiencing VCD symptoms, many don’t know how serious this voice problem can be for singers and people who use their voice professionally. You’re not alone if you have VCD!

What is VCD?

Vocal cord dysfunction, or VCD, is a condition in which the vocal cords do not open as they should, causing you to have trouble breathing. It's also called inducible laryngeal obstruction, paradoxical vocal cord movement, and laryngeal dysfunction.

Your vocal cords are two bands of muscle inside your larynx, which is above your trachea (windpipe). When you breathe in air, the vocal cords open. When you talk, they close and stretch toward each other until they meet in the middle and vibrate.

Vocal cord dysfunction (VCD), which is often mistaken for asthma, causes asthma-like symptoms. It can occur without asthma. Over 80% of patients who experience VCD are wrongly diagnosed as having asthma.

Is Vocal Cord Dysfunction (VCD) Life Threatening?

The signs of a VCD episode may include shortness of breath, rapid breathing, chest pain, and sweaty skin. But it usually feels like you aren’t getting enough oxygen. If you have these symptoms, don’t hesitate to go to the emergency department.

But tests usually find that you are getting enough oxygen even though it doesn’t feel like it. For most people, VCD episodes are infrequent and mild or only mildly bothersome. Others have episodes that can be severe or occur more than once.

Symptoms of Vocal Cord Dysfunction

Difficulty breathing

Feeling short of breath

Feeling that you cannot get air in or out of your lungs

Choking or suffocation

A high-pitched wheezing sound when you inhale (stridor)

Frequent coughing or throat clearing

A tightening discomfort in the neck or chest

Voice changes may occur.

What Drinks Help Improve VCD?

These are the best drinks to sip on all day long and keep your vocal cords hydrated and singing their best!

1) Salt Water Gargle

Gargling with hot salt water can be beneficial for VCD. (Image via Pexels / Johnmark Smith)

Gargling with warm salt water may provide minor relief for a vocal cord dysfuncion. Mix 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt into an 8-ounce glass of warm water. Sip the mixture, and then gargle the warm liquid around your throat, spitting it out when you are done. Repeat as often as needed.

2) Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in boosting immune system. (Image via Unsplash / Towfiqu Bharbhuiya)

Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties that can help fight off infections. To boost your immune system, mix a tablespoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar with a teaspoon of honey in a glass of water and drink once or twice per day.

Gargle with warm salt water and a bit of apple cider vinegar. Keep in mind that acidic drinks can irritate the larynx. Acid reflux can cause a sore throat, but you can alleviate this discomfort by drinking cool water instead of apple cider vinegar or other acidic liquids.

3) Hot Tea with Honey

Hot tea with honey is the perfect classic drink for vocal cords. (Image via Pexels/ Nikolay Osmachko)

Tea with honey is a soothing classic, but it has some hidden health benefits. For instance, chamomile tea has antioxidants which strengthen your immune system. It also has anti-inflammatory properties because of its effect on mucus production and coughs.

Honey is a natural cough remedy, so having chamomile tea with honey is an easy way to get all of these health benefits into your body, made even easier if you make your own herbal medley.

4) Slippery Elm Tea with Lemon

Slippery elm tea with lemon is an ancient medicine. (Image via Pexels / Lisa Fotios)

Slippery elm tea is made from the ground, dried bark of the slippery elm tree. It’s used in Indian and Eastern herbal medicine to treat inflammation of the upper airways. Thanks to anecdotal reports, we now know that honey coats and soothes the throat, making it easier to talk and sing.

You can currently find this herb in herbal supplements or over the counter as a tea in health food stores. This tea also contains slippery elm bark along with other ingredients that ease a sore throat and make talking and singing easier.

5) Ginger Root

Ginger root eases the irritation around the throat. (Image via Pexels / Engin Akyurt)

Ginger root has been used in traditional remedies for thousands of years. It eases the irritation and dryness of a chronic cough, especially when you have laryngitis. It can help clear up a throat infection, too. This root has a wide variety of uses. Add it to vegetable stir-fries for a different taste. You can also use it to make tea or add it to fruit smoothies and juices.

Bottom Line

If you are suffering from Vocal Cord Dysfunction (VCD), it is important to consult a doctor. It is possible that your Vocal Cord Dysfunction (VCD) stems from an underlying cause such as allergies or acid reflux, which should be treated in addition to voice therapy.

Do not hesitate to seek treatment for your Vocal Cord Dysfunction, and you may find that you no longer have to whisper, talk slowly or avoid talking at all.

