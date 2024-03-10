Understanding the difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil

Difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil: the main contrast between Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) and normal olive oil lies in how the oil is extracted and then processed before being sold on the market. They are both proper culinary choices and are widely used.

There is a wide variety of these oils available on the market when it comes to cooking, which makes it hard for us to choose. While some are healthy oils, the rest are not. Choosing the wrong oil can cause obesity and heart disease, so it is important to choose the right oil to make a health difference.

Difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil: EVOO is more healthy (Image by wire stock on Freepik)

Normal olive oil and extra virgin olive oil have different tastes and smoke points. While EVOO is slightly healthier than the normal version, what are the other differences, and which one is healthier overall? Let us find out everything about these two oil types in this article.

What is normal olive oil?

Difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil: Normal Olive oil is mostly used for cooking (Image by Freepik)

It is a version of oil that is made by pressing olives, and then they are put through a process called centrifugation (which helps in separating the oil). Earlier, this product was used for medicinal purposes and religious ceremonies and now it is a very important kitchen essential.

The three types of olive oil are

Extra virgin olive oil or EVOO Light-tasting olive oil Olive oil (basic version of it)

Often used for cooking and baking, it is an important ingredient in making healthy foods and in popular diet plans like ~ The Mediterranean Diet.

EVOO ( Extra Virgin Olive oil )

Difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil: EVOO is obtained without heat or chemicals(Image by Freepik)

It is the highest grade of olive oil, which is again cold pressed from ripe olives (during the first pressing). There is no heat or chemicals used in the extraction and is done mechanically by applying pure force on the olives, which are then crushed into pulps.

Difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil

What is the real difference difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil? (Image by Freepik)

1. There is no heat involved while making EVOO while in making normal olive oil, we see heat being used in the process of extraction.

2. Extra virgin olive oil is cold pressed and stronger in flavor plus darker in color. Olive oil on the other hand is less dark and stronger in taste.

3. Olive oil should be used for cooking and frying your foods, whereas EVOO is best for non-heated uses like a salad dressing, or marinating meat and sautéing vegetables in a low flame.

4. Certifying EVOO is a long process whereas the regular version doesn’t need so much time.

5. Extra virgin olive oil is more pricey compared to regular olive oil.

Difference between extra virgin and normal olive oil: Which one is best for your everyday use?

Which oil would you choose? (Image by Freepik)

You can use both of these oils for cooking, as a dip, dressing, or as a finishing touch to all your fancy cuisines and foods. However olive oil is safe for cooking and EVOO is better for dips and dressings.

If you want better taste and flavor you can always use the expensive version. However, it is all about personal preferences.

Whichever oil you like can be used for both cooking and dressing or even marinating. So choose what you like and enjoy the subtle taste. Eat healthy, drink healthy, and live healthy.