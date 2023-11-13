Understanding the effects of daylight saving time on the body

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of putting clocks forward by one hour during the warmer months of the year.

DST's primary goal is to maximize natural daylight during the longer spring, summer, and early fall days. People can benefit from longer evening daylight by shifting their clocks forward in the spring. This can minimize the demand for artificial lighting and heating, which will ultimately result in energy conservation.

The start and finish dates of DST might differ by nation and area, and it is not observed everywhere in the world. Some regions may decide not to participate in DST because they do not believe it to be advantageous.

Let’s dive in deeper to know how DST affects our body.

Health effects of daylight saving time

DST can improve productivity. (Image via Pexels/ Rdne Stock)

Although the original purpose of this practice was to conserve energy and optimize daylight, it has some discernible physiological consequences. Here’s how daylight savings time affects our body:

#1 Disrupted sleep patterns

Our sleep patterns are disrupted, which is one of the most noticeable and immediate effects of DST. We lose an hour of sleep when we "spring forward" in the spring by moving our clocks forward by one hour. This seemingly insignificant alteration can have a significant effect on our circadian cycles, making it more difficult to wake up in the morning, contributing to drowsiness all day.

#2 Health issues

Studies have indicated that the disturbance brought about by DST may heighten the likelihood of a number of health problems. The days right after the shift usually see a rise in heart attacks, strokes, and even occupational injuries. The sudden adjustment may have created stress and sleep deprivation, which could be the source of this increased risk.

#3 Mood swings

DST can affect moods. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Our mental health is impacted by DST as well. Unexpected changes to our regular schedules can cause mood swings, irritation, and elevated stress levels. Reduced exposure to natural light has the potential to worsen disorders like Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and impact our mood.

#4 Changes in circadian rhythm

The circadian rhythm is the name for the internal, natural clock that runs throughout our bodies. Numerous physiological functions, including hormone synthesis, body temperature, and sleep-wake cycles, are regulated by this rhythm. Our circadian rhythms can fall out of whack when we change our clocks for daylight saving time, which can cause jet lag without really changing time zones.

Are there health benefits of daylight saving time?

DST may increase exposure to sunlight. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

The pros and cons of daylight saving time have been debated over the years; it all depends on your point of view. Here are some potential health benefits of DST:

Increased exposure to natural light: During the warmer months, DST keeps daylight hours later into the evening. This may motivate people to go outside more and partake in nighttime activities like jogging, strolling, or socializing. Among the many health advantages of exposure to natural light include elevated vitamin D production, better sleep, and elevated mood.

Enhanced social connections: DST can promote outdoor activities and social interactions with friends and family, all of which are beneficial to mental and emotional health. It is well-recognized that having social ties improves one's general well-being.

Increased physical activity: People may be more inclined to participate in outdoor physical activities when there are longer daylight hours in the evening. Frequent exercise is linked to a number of health advantages, such as better cardiovascular health, a lower risk of chronic diseases, and weight management.

It is noteworthy that the health advantages of daylight saving time (DST) may differ for each individual and could be more pronounced in the months when DST is implemented, which is normally from spring to early autumn. Nevertheless, the sudden adjustments linked to DST's beginning and ending can also mess with circadian rhythms and sleep cycles, which could result in short-term health issues like weariness and disturbed sleep.

Individual factors, such as sleep sensitivity, lifestyle choices, and personal preferences, ultimately impact the health impacts of daylight saving time.