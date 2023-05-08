Understanding hair porosity and it’s different categories

Do you know your hair porosity? If not then now is the time to learn about it so that you can care for your hair more efficiently by using the right products.

Hair porosity is basically your hair’s ability to lock in and absorb moisture. The porosity level of your hair affects how well moisture and other products can get absorbed in and out of the outermost layer of your hair, called the hair cuticle. Cuticle is the most protective and tough layer of the hair that is made up of small cuticles overlapping each other.

Other than the cuticle, there are two more layers of your hair, including the cortex and medulla. While the cortex is the thickest layer containing proteins and color pigments, the medulla is the central and softest part of your hair shaft.

Cuticles are the outermost layer of hair. (Photo via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Hair porosity: 3 major categories

Hair porosity can be divided into three categories, namely low porosity, medium porosity, and high porosity.

1) Low porosity hair

With low porosity hair, the cuticles are closed together and the hair doesn’t retain moisture easily. But when it does retain moisture, it absorbs for a long and prevents the hair from looking dry and frizzy.

Oils and other products don’t get easily absorbed on low hair porosity and sometimes, it also causes buildup on the scalp. Even though it doesn’t retain moisture easily, this type of hair is considered healthy, however, people with low hair porosity will have less voluminous hair.

How to care for low porosity hair?

Here are a few things you can do to manage your low hair porosity:

Choose shampoos with ingredients like honey, glycerin, and other humectant-based products.

Avoid heavy products on your hair that may take longer to penetrate.

Use silicon-free conditioners and hair masks and apply them evenly on wet hair.

Do not use excess shampoo or conditioner on your hair’s length.

Go for clarifying products to remove build-up on the scalp and use them once a week.

2) Medium porosity hair

Medium porosity hair has a slightly loose hair cuticle and also retains the right amount of moisture. If you have a medium hair porosity then you are in luck as this type of hair requires less maintenance and also doesn’t get dry and frizzy.

Medium porosity hair holds different hairstyles much better compared to other hair types and also doesn’t lead to build-up. This type of hair is voluminous, healthy, and has minimal breakage.

How to care for medium porosity hair?

To care for medium hair porosity, follow these tips:

Opt for a mild shampoo and use it no more than twice a week.

Use a clarifying shampoo once a month to restore your scalp’s health.

Do deep conditioning once a week to moisturize and strengthen your hair.

Do not use styling products such as curling wands, flat irons, and other heat-styling tools too excessively.

If your hair is chemically treated, wait for it to fully recover before trying other processes.

Medium porosity hair is healthy and easily manageable. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

3) High porosity hair

With high porosity hair, the cuticles are too far away from each other, and though this type of hair retains moisture easily, the moisture doesn’t stay long enough. This leaves the hair looking dry and frizzy and prone to damage and split ends. High porosity hair lacks moisture and gets tangled very easily, leading to hair fall and hair loss.

How to care for high porosity hair?

To manage high porosity hair, use these tips:

Always use moisture-rich and hydrating shampoos and other products.

Do not shampoo regularly, instead wash your hair no more than once or twice a week.

Get your hair trimmed regularly to manage split ends

Always use a conditioner after shampoo

Avoid making tight hairstyles as this can cause more hair breakage and damage.

Use a wide tooth detangling brush or comb on your hair to prevent damage.

Opt for a silk or satin pillow cover so that your hair is protected even when you are sleeping.

Hair porosity test

One of the simplest ways to determine the porosity level of your hair is to do the float test.

Here’s how you can do it:

Start with washing your hair to remove product build-up. Let your hair air dry. Now take a glass of water and drop a single, dry strand of your hair into the glass and see if the strand sinks or floats at the top.

If your hair floats before sinking to the bottom, you have low porosity hair, however, if the strand floats in the middle and sinks slowly, you likely have medium hair porosity. If the strand sinks immediately to the bottom, this means you have high porosity hair.

Always choose products depending on the hair porosity. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Understanding hair porosity is very important as it will help you take the best care your hair deserves. Once you know what type of hair you have, you can choose products accordingly and manage your hair much more efficiently.

