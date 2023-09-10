Understanding Nicotine Addiction: How It Takes Hold

When you crave nicotine and find it difficult to cut back, it is a sign of nicotine addiction. The component of tobacco known as nicotine makes quitting tobacco use challenging.

Anyone who starts smoking has a chance of developing a nicotine addiction. According to studies, smoking is most likely to become a habit while a person is a teenager. You are more prone to develop a nicotine addiction the younger you start smoking.

Although nicotine causes your brain to feel good, these effects are just fleeting. So, you make a second grab for a cigarette. The amount of nicotine required to feel pleasant increases with smoking frequency. Awful psychological and physiological effects occur when you try to stop.

In which way does nicotine cause addiction?

Nicotine is harmful for brain. (Image via Unsplash/ Bin Thieu)

Nicotine travels to the brain after being absorbed into the bloodstream. Dopamine is released into the brain within seconds of inhaling cigarette smoke, vape mist, or chewing tobacco, which gives a feel-good feeling. People want to consume more and more cigarettes to achieve the same positive feeling over time as their brain starts to crave the effects of nicotine.

Because nicotine interacts with the adrenal glands to produce adrenaline in the body, some users may experience an increase in energy or focus when using nicotine.

When inhaled, smoke quickly transports nicotine to the brain, making it highly addictive—comparable to opiates, alcohol, and cocaine. This "rush" plays a significant role in the addictive process.

How is nicotine addiction harmful?

Nicotine is consumed in the form of cigarettes, vapes, chewing tobacco, etc. (Image via Unsplash/ Afif Ramdhasuma)

The effects of nicotine addiction on the body and the mind can be quite detrimental. It is tobacco's main addictive quality, and its negative effects go further than merely smoking. The following are some ways that nicotine addiction can be damaging:

1) Increased risk of chronic diseases

The use of tobacco, the world's greatest cause of unnecessary deaths, is closely linked to nicotine addiction. People who smoke cigarettes or use other tobacco products are exposed to a toxic cocktail of chemicals, increasing their chance of developing chronic illnesses such as cancer.

2) Harmful effects on reproductive health

Both men and women who use nicotine can suffer reproductive health problems. It can cause infertility, prenatal problems, an elevated risk of preterm birth, and low birth weight in babies.

3) Secondhand smoke

Addiction to nicotine can have negative effects on others around the cigarette user as well. Nonsmokers who are exposed to secondhand smoke from cigarettes or other tobacco products may experience respiratory problems or a higher risk of heart disease.

4) Mental health effects

Addiction to nicotine may have negative effects on the mind. In actuality, nicotine can make stress and anxiety worse over time, despite the fact that some people utilize it as a coping mechanism. For some people, giving up nicotine usage or smoking can be emotionally difficult as well.

5) Reduced quality of life

Numerous factors can reduce a person's quality of life if they have a nicotine addiction. It can diminish physical fitness, limit social contact, and make it more difficult to engage in some activities.

What happens when you stop nicotine?

Stopping smoking may cause withdrawal symptoms. (Image via Unsplash/ Riccardo Fissore)

Nicotine levels in the brain decrease after a smoker stops. This change triggers and urges cravings to maintain nicotine addiction. Continuous nicotine exposure causes long-term changes in the brain that lead to nicotine dependency and the attempts to stop cause withdrawal symptoms.

Usually, nicotine withdrawal symptoms appear a few hours after your last dose. The second or third day after quitting, they'll be the most severe.

If you are concerned about going without nicotine, talk to your doctor. They'll collaborate with you to identify a treatment, or set of treatments, that will assist you in managing withdrawal. Therapy and medication are frequently used in conjunction with treatment.