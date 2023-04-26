Understanding plantar warts: Causes, symptoms and treatments 

Plantar warts, also known as verruca, are rough, small growths that usually occur on the heels and balls of the feet.

Most warts aren’t serious conditions and often go away without any treatment, but severe ones may require medical removal treatments. You can get rid of them by trying certain self-care treatments at home, too.

What are the causes?

Warts on feet are usually caused by HPV (human papillomavirus), which enters the skin through tiny cuts on the bottom of the feet. When the skin becomes infected with HPV, it leads to a buildup of keratin on the skin, resulting in plantar warts.

Who is at greater risk of getting plantar warts?

While anyone can get a plantar wart, it's most common among children and teenagers.

Nevertheless, people are more likely to get foot warts if they:

have skin contact with someone already infected by a wart

have a weak immune system

walk or run barefoot, mostly in moist places

share footwear or dirty socks

Athletes, gymnasts, swimmers and dancers are also more likely to get warts on their feet due to being barefoot most of the time.

What are some signs and symptoms?

Walking barefoot on moist areas increase risks of warts. (Photo via Pexels/Isaac Taylor)

Some major signs and symptoms that indicate you might have a plantar wart, include:

small growth on the bottom of heel

thickened skin on the base of foot

white colored lesions on bottom of heel

cluster of tiny growths on base of foot

black dots on feet or wart seeds

pain when standing or walking

Plantar wart treatment

About 70% of warts on bottom of foot mostly go away on their own or shrink without treatment. However, there are still certain treatments you can opt for to get them removed.

Here are some popular plantar wart removal treatments:

Ointments and creams: Salicylic acid-based creams and ointments are usually the first treatment your doctor may prescribe for removing warts. Creams can be applied topically to the warts every day for a few months, or as directed by the doctor.

Cryotherapy: It involves applying extremely cold liquid substances, like argon gas or nitrogen to freeze and destroy the warts. Most doctors, though, use salicylic acid as well as cryotherapy in combination to maximize the results. Cryotherapy is slightly painful, so it's not recommended for young children.

Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy helps the immune system fight the HPV virus and involves a topical chemical, which leads to an allergic reaction, removing the wart.

Warts on the feet can be treated by several methods. (Photo via Instagram/drmichaelcollins)

Laser treatment: Plantar warts can also be removed by laser therapy. It involves the use of high-intensity light that destroys and removes the wart. While laser therapy is quite effective, it can cause scarring.

Electrocautery: This method involves the use of electric current to burn the wart.

Surgery: Surgery is also an effective way to get rid of plantar warts. It can be done by cutting and scooping the wart out.

Are warts on bottom of foot contagious?

Plantar warts are contagious and can spread from direct contact through skin to skin or by sharing items, like towels, footwear and socks. The HPV virus can also spread through surfaces, especially if they're wet and warm.

It's also important to note that if you have a wart on your foot, you can infect another part of your body just by touching it.

How can you reduce risk of developing warts?

There are several ways that can help reduce risk of developing plantar warts. These include:

not walking barefoot, especially in areas that are moist and warm, like swimming pools and dorms

wearing clean and dry socks every day

washing your hands properly, especially after you’ve touched a wart

washing your feet after being in a wet and moist area

avoiding touching someone else’s wart

if you have a wart, keep it covered, and wash your hands to avoid spreading it to other parts of your body and people.

Always wear clean and dry socks. (Photo via Pexels/Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto)

If you have plantar warts and that area has become painful, hot and red, particularly after treatment, it's best to call your doctor immediately, as it may be a sign of some serious problem.

Poll : 0 votes