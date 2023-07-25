Understanding Power Training: 5 Must-Do Exercises to Increase Your Power and Explosiveness

If you want to become strong like an athlete, power training is the way to go. Indeed, strength training has its own set of benefits, but when it comes to training intensely like an athlete, you definitely need power training exercises.

Unlike strength training, which focuses on how much resistance you can overcome, power workouts focus more on how fast you can overcome resistance. It basically refers to the ability to overcome resistance as quickly as you can.

Power training and strength training are different. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

The concept of both training practices seems similar, but they are quite different from one another. In power training, exercises are all about speed and power-focused movements, whereas in strength training, power is not the top priority, rather it is about how much force you can exert.

For example, when you perform a barbell squat in strength training, you lower down into a squat very slowly and also come up from the bottom in a controlled movement. However, in power training, you have to explode upward as fast as you can but with a slightly less load.

Power Training Exercises

Incorporate these five exercises into your training to boost your power:

1. Dumbbell snatch

Dumbbell snatch is a full-body power exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Dumbbell snatch is a full-body power exercise that not only develops power but also improves shoulder stability as well as posterior mobility. This exercise can also be done using a barbell but a dumbbell is a good start, especially if you are new to power training.

To do this exercise:

Stand with a dumbbell on the floor between your feet. Now, lower down and grab it from the floor with a straight arm.

Press your feet into the floor and with maximum power stand back up.

As you do this, press the dumbbell up, and from there, flip your hand so that it faces outward.

Once the dumbbell is at its peak, get down into a squat position and then stand back up, and bring the dumbbell down to your shoulder height.

From there, move the weight down to your hips and then lower it to the floor.

2. Squat jump

Squat jumps are great for core muscles. (Photo via Freepik)

Squat jumps are a type of plyometric power training. This exercise helps improve your power and speed, tones your legs, abs, and butts, and promotes cardiovascular fitness as well.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a squat position with your feet under your shoulders, thighs parallel to the floor, and toes facing forward.

Press your feet to straighten your legs and explosively jump off the floor.

Simultaneously, swing your arms straight behind your body and land back in a squat position.

Repeat the exercise.

3. Kettlebell swing

Kettlebell swing focuses on the glutes. (Photo via Pexels/Taco Fleur)

Kettlebell swing is one of the best power training exercises that offers full body benefits while focusing more on glute power.

To do this exercise:

Take a hinge position with your knees slightly bent, hips pushed back, and your torso leaned forward to about 45 degrees.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands, and keep your arms extended straight towards the floor. Allow the kettlebell to hang between your knees.

Now squeeze your glutes and lift your torso as you thrust your hips forward and swing the kettlebell to your chest height.

From there, reverse the movement and bring the kettlebell between your thighs and continue.

4. Broad jump

Broad jumps will benefit you immensely (Photo via Pexels/Mary Taylor)

Another easy and result-worthy exercise to add to your power training routine is broad jumps. Regular practice of this exercise will help boost your power and strength and also tone your lower body muscles, including the glutes, calves, and hamstrings. Broad jumps will help strengthen your core muscles too.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight with your knees slightly bent.

Engage your core muscles, press your feet, and explosively push off your body from the floor.

Jump as far as you can while using your arms to propel forward.

Land softly and repeat.

5. Plyometric push-up

Plyometric push-up is a great power training exercise. (Photo via Freepik)

A plyometric push-up is a push-up variation that is done explosively. During this exercise, you have to push your hands and torso off the floor and then immediately land on the initial position to get into the next rep.

To do this exercise:

Take a standard push-up position.

Now, begin the movement at the bottom of the push-up.

Push yourself up as explosively as you can, and allow your hands to lift as you propel yourself up.

Come back down to the floor and immediately go for the next rep.

Remember to keep your core muscles tight throughout the exercise.

Pick any three or four exercises from the aforementioned list and perform at least three sets of ten reps of each. Rest for one minute after every set and then continue. If you are a beginner, don’t exert your muscles too much too quickly. Go for fewer reps and gradually increase them.