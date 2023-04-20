Understanding Ringworm Scalp (Tinea Capitis): Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Ringworm scalp, also known as tinea capitis, is a common condition that typically affects children but can also occur in adults. Ringworm is a fungal infection that can affect different parts of the body, including the scalp.

In this article, we will discuss the causes and treatment of ringworm scalp.

Ringworm Scalp Causes

Ringworm of the scalp is caused by a group of fungi known as dermatophytes. These fungi thrive in warm, humid environments and can be spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal.

Children are more susceptible to ringworm of the scalp due to their close contact with other children in schools, daycare centers, and other communal settings. However, adults can also develop ringworm on their scalp if they come into close contact with an infected person or animal.

Symptoms of Ringworm Scalp

The symptoms of ringworm of the scalp can vary from person to person but typically include:

Bald patches with broken-off hairs

Swollen lymph nodes

Pain or tenderness in the affected area

Raised, circular lesions that may be crusty or scaly

Ringworm Treatment

Antifungal medications are used to treat ringworm of the scalp, and the choice of treatment depends on the severity of the infection.(Element5 Digital/ Pexels)

Ringworm of the scalp can be treated with antifungal medications, either topical or oral, depending on the severity of the infection. Topical antifungal creams and shampoos can be effective for mild cases of ringworm scalp. Oral antifungal medications may be necessary for more severe cases or if the infection has spread beyond the scalp.

Topical Antifungal Treatments

Topical antifungal treatments are often prescribed for mild cases of ringworm of the scalp. These medications can be applied directly to the scalp and hair to kill the fungus causing the infection. Some common topical antifungal treatments include:

Clotrimazole (Lotrimin)

Miconazole (Micatin, Monistat)

Terbinafine (Lamisil)

It is important to follow the instructions provided by your healthcare provider or check the product label when using these medications. Topical antifungal treatments are generally safe and effective, but they may take several weeks to fully eliminate the infection.

Oral Antifungal Treatments

Oral antifungal treatments may be necessary for more severe cases of ringworm scalp or if the infection has spread beyond the scalp. These medications are typically prescribed by a healthcare professional and can be taken in pill or liquid form. Some common oral antifungal treatments include:

Griseofulvin (Gris-PEG)

Terbinafine (Lamisil)

Itraconazole (Sporanox)

Oral antifungal treatments can be very effective for treating ringworm scalp, but they may also cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and liver damage.

Preventing ringworm of the scalp can be challenging, but there are several steps you can take to reduce your risk of infection.

Complications of Ringworm Scalp

You can prevent ringworm of the scalp (Kat Smith/ Pexels)

In some cases, ringworm of the scalp can lead to complications if left untreated. These can include:

Permanent hair loss: Severe cases of ringworm scalp can lead to permanent hair loss in the affected areas.

Secondary infections: Ringworms of the scalp can weaken the skin and make it more susceptible to secondary bacterial infections.

Spread of infection: Ringworms of the scalp can spread to other parts of the body if left untreated or if proper hygiene measures are not followed.

It is important to seek medical treatment if you suspect that you or your child has ringworm on their scalp to prevent these complications from occurring.

Ringworm of the scalp is a common fungal infection that can affect children and adults. The symptoms can be caused by dermatophytes and may include red, scaly, and itchy patches on the scalp. Treatment typically involves topical or oral antifungal medications, and prevention measures include avoiding close contact with infected individuals, washing hands frequently, and keeping the scalp and hair clean and dry.

Complications can occur if the infection is left untreated, so it is important to seek medical attention if you suspect that you or your child has ria ringworm on the scalp.

