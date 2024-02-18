Understanding runner's diarrhea and ways to manage it

Runner's diarrhea is an excellent example of a phenomenon that most runners can relate to, even though there is no single definition for it. Runner's diarrhea differs from typical diarrhea in several ways, which makes it especially annoying. Runner's diarrhea is characterized by an urgent desire to pass watery, loose stool, shortly following, or possibly during, a long-distance run.

Gastrointestinal discomfort is not restricted to diarrhea, and additional signs involve gas, acid reflux, vomiting, and cramps. While runner's diarrhea cannot always be prevented because nothing can totally counteract the mental and physical strain of running, there are a few basic steps you may take to reduce the chances.

Runner's diarrhea causes explored

People usually spend most of their time seated and being rather sedentary, but as soon as they begin the real motion of jogging, they're dancing around the food, along with everything else, in your gut.

Running is harsh on both your joints and your intestines. The harder you sprint, the more frequently the internal systems in your belly tumble around like children in a bounce house. This additionally explains why runners who run long distances get gas and have the urgent desire to use the loo.

Another typical cause is decreased blood supply to the intestines. The "delivery" decreased by up to 80%, resulting in a deficit of energy and oxygen. Without adequate supply, the tissues in the small intestine become more susceptible to toxins, which lead to diarrhea.

If you have severe pain, stop running. This can be difficult while you're in the thick of a sprint. Waiting until later, however, is not always an option. Furthermore, if you experience runner's trot during or after long distance running, consult your doctor to rule out any underlying conditions.

Treatment for runner's diarrhea

1) Avoid fibre rich food

In general, avoid foods high in fibre or ones that are especially gas-producing for a period of 24 to 48 hours preceding a race or marathon. It can be difficult to tell if your discomfort is caused by a trapped gas or stool, so avoid these foods before jogging.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by chris)

2) Consider temperature

Exercising at hot temperatures increases your risk of hyperthermia. Hyperthermia refers to diseases that create an abnormally high body temperature. It occurs when the body is subjected to elevated temperatures and is unable to cool itself appropriately.

Extreme heat may also impair gastrointestinal function. Heat stimulates the flow of blood to the skin, which helps regulate body temperature. However, increased blood flow to the epidermis results in a decrease in oxygen and blood flow to the gut. This can cause intestinal abnormalities, resulting in diarrhea.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by leandro)

3) Limit fat rich food

Another thing to avoid is eating foods high in fat. This is because lipids take longer to digest than proteins and carbohydrates.

As a result, if you eat a high-fat dinner the day before running, the food may still remain in your intestines since it has not been properly digested. So, when you start jogging, that food may create gastrointestinal difficulties, including diarrhea.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by nathan)

4) Eat enough food

Running on an empty stomach can also be blamed for the condition. If you don't eat enough energy before you run, or if you're just slightly chronically under-fueled, you can develop what we call gut permeability, sometimes known as "leaky gut", which causes you to have upset stomachs on a regular basis.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

5) Medication

Over-the-counter medications, including loperamide and Pepto Bismol, can also be effective at stopping diarrhea. However, you must take these medications with caution, as consuming them on an empty stomach will not only aggravate your illness but also worsen your symptoms.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by run ffwpu)

6) Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea may help with diarrhoea, although the data is ambiguous. Mixing chamomile flower extract, myrrh, and coffee charcoal can apparently help with diarrhea.

Some data suggests that lemongrass tea may reduce the severity of diarrhea as well, if you have a viral illness, including rotavirus, which is a prevalent source of stomach flu.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by mykola)

7) Pay attention to your beverages

Take note of what you are drinking. Coffee and warm fluids should be avoided since they can cause stool to pass more quickly through the colon.

Limit your dairy consumption or use Lactaid if you are lactose sensitive, as many people have the urge to go to the toilet after their cup of coffee.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by chevanon)

8) Stay hydrated

Maintaining proper water prior to and throughout exercise is critical for preventing runners' diarrhea.

Dehydration worsens the symptoms of gastrointestinal distress. Dehydration causes a 2.7% loss of body mass, affects water flux, enhances GI symptoms, and possibly encourages an intestinal inflammation reaction during exercise.

Tips to avoid runner's diarrhea (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

Whether you make any of the recommended lifestyle adjustments or do something as easy as plan your race in your notebook, you are capable of getting rid of runner's diarrhea on your own.