Understanding staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome: Common symptoms and possible treatments     

Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome (SSSS), also known as staphylococcal epidermal necrolysis and Ritter disease, is a serious skin infection that causes severe blistering, pain, and redness. The infection is caused by an exfoliative toxin called Staphylococcus aureus bacteria.

SSSS syndrome usually affects infants and young children; however, it can affect anyone, particularly older adults. Older adults who have a weak immune system or those with kidney problems are at greater risk of staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome.

Symptoms of staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome

Signs and symptoms of SSSS usually involve blistering and redness of the skin, accompanied by fever. Over time, the blisters rupture and cause scarring and redness around the affected area. People with SSSS infection may also experience other symptoms such as:

fever and chills

weakness and fatigue

loss of fluid in the body

redness around the infection site

severe pain around the infection site

skin that falls off easily with pressure or rubbing

tiny sores around the entire diaper area in newborns

sores in the legs, trunk and arms

Treatment options for staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome

People with SSSS infections require hospitalization, particularly for intravenous antibiotic treatment. Hospitalization is especially important for newborns and children, as they are at greater risk for complications.

When diagnosed and treated at the right time, people with staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome recover fully within a few weeks. All types of scarring and disfigurement are eliminated, too.

Some potential SSSS treatments can include the following:

Intravenous fluids

Intravenous fluids are given to prevent dehydration, which is quite common in staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome.

Pain medication

Pain medications help reduce pain and inflammation. Some painkillers might also work well on swelling and redness.

Ointments

Anti-inflammatory skin creams and ointments are prescribed for redness and swelling. These creams may also prevent itching and keep the skin moisturized.

Once the treatment begins, recovery and healing usually begin in 24 to 48 hours. However, full recovery from staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome follows at least a week later. During the recovery period, you may also notice dry peeling of the skin, which is completely harmless. Your healthcare provider may also prescribe some skin ointments to reduce peeling and moisturize the skin.

Treatment for SSSS syndrome depends on a variety of things, including your age, medical history, any ongoing health concerns, and most importantly, the severity of the symptoms. Keep in mind that your doctor will start the treatment after taking these factors into account.

Are there any complications associated with SSSS?

Yes, certain mild to severe complications are possible. While the aforementioned treatment options are excellent for curing staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome, possible complications can cause scarring and other concerns.

Complications may include:

severe dehydration

shock

pneumonia

hypothermia

sepsis

cellulitis

infection spreading from one part to another

While you can’t stop your body from contracting the staphylococcal aureus bacteria, there are certain things you can do to prevent staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome infection in the first place. Precautions you can follow include:

frequently washing your hands with water and soap or at least using sanitizers from time to time

showering daily with clean water

not sharing personal belongings like towels and handkerchiefs, especially if someone in your family has SSSS infection

keeping all kinds of cuts and wounds covered and cleaned

Although SSSS infection is rare, the condition can be quite painful and limit your mobility.

Most people with SSSS syndrome recover fully when treated correctly and timely; however, some might experience lasting side effects and complications. It is best to consult a doctor as soon as you notice symptoms of SSSS. Prompt diagnosis and treatment will reduce your risk of complications.